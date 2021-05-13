Who doesn't love watching racing?

Whether it is NASCAR or Formula 1, you can guarantee that the event is going to be exciting enough to keep you on the edge of your seat. To make things even more intense, you'll want to consider cheering on your favorite drivers. Over the years, some individuals have elevated themselves above the sport. They've captured fans from around the world. Racers such as Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, and Ayrton Senna will never be forgotten.

These men inspired others and helped lead the way for future generations. Are you interested in learning more about the world's most popular races? If so, you should continue reading the article below.

Dale Earnhardt

Dale Earnhardt is likely the most well-known NASCAR driver ever. It helps that his son eventually followed in his footstep. Earnhardt was born in North Carolina in 1951. He began racing at a young age and won many awards. In fact, he was tied with Jimmie Johnson and Richard Petty for the most NASCAR Cup Series Championships. He has won numerous races, including the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400, and Southern 500. Those who like betting on sportwetten live will agree that it was hard to bet against Dale.

Thanks to his intense racing style, he gained several nicknames, including Ironhead, The Man in Black, and The Intimidator. Unfortunately, Earnhardt would die doing what he loved the most. On February 18, 2001, he crashed during the Daytona 500 on the last lap. He succumbed to his injuries but remains one of the most popular racers ever. One thing to note is that the champion was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010. It is hard to ignore Dale because he was one of the best race car drivers to ever race.

Richard Petty

Richard Lee Petty is known as the king for one reason. He is one of the most successful stock car racers ever. He raced from 1958 until he retired in 1992. In 1959, he was named the Grand National Series Rookie of the Year. Another thing to note is that Petty was very popular. He won NASCAR's Most Popular Driver award several times. During his career, he won 200 NASCAR Cup Series races and has 712 top tens. The North Carolina native is still alive.

Another unique thing about this driver is that he was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992. Suffice to say, Petty is one of racing's biggest names. Even if you're not a fan of NASCAR, there is a good chance that you've heard of Petty. He is one of the most popular on elo kaszino.

Ayrton Senna

Have you ever heard of Ayrton Senna? If not, you're missing out. This man was one of the most successful Formula One drivers ever. Ayrton Senna da Silva is indeed one of the most successful Brazilian drivers. He won several Championships. For instance, he won the Formula One World Drivers' Championship in 1991, 1990, and 1988. He is one of only three Brazilian men to have won the World Championship. In addition to this, won 65 pole positions. He held that record until 2006. Unfortunately, Senna died after an accident during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

Senna started his racing career in karting. Then, he moved to open-wheel racing. In 1983, he won the British Formula Three Championship. Senna has an amazing career that people can't ignore.

Mario Andretti

Finally, you'll want to learn about Mario Andretti. The Italian-born racer is one of the most successful American racers ever. He was active in Formula One from 1968 to 1972. Then, he returned in 1974 and raced until 1982. During his career, he raced for several teams, including Lotus, March, Parnelli, Ferrari, Williams, and others. He was primarily a Formula One driver, but also had a lot of success in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He was naturalized in the United States in 1964.

The 81-year-old was one of the most successful racers. Today, he lives in Croatia. Anyone who wants to learn about the history of racing should find out more about Andretti. Thanks to his successful career, he is difficult to ignore. In fact, you'll want to learn more about all of the aforementioned men.