Formula One betting online

Are you a fan of sports betting, especially motor betting?

If your answer is "yes”, so you will know that Formula One is the best car racing in the world. This championship involves the most modern cars and the best drivers in the world. The Formula One season consists of several races also known as "Grands Prix”. The races held in many countries, including the UK, United States, Canada, Germany, Belgium Australia, UAE, China, Japan.

Like the MOTO GP, few drivers win the race every season. So, when predicting the winners, you should exclude those who have week chances of winning. Then evaluate the drivers and cars according to their capabilities, previous titles, the current race track. While if you want to get money from your predictions, you should register at one of the best non UK bookmakers from the list https://justuk.club/non-gamstop-betting-sites/. Then place a bet on the most likely driver. Some bettors prefer to register at many bookmakers to compare the winning odds and get the best, this strategy is very effective in case you chose the best betting sites.

How To Bet On A Formula 1 Race?

Online bookmakers offer much more betting options than traditional betting stores in the UK. In fact, the bets on Formula 1 starts from the qualifying stage. Also, you can bet on many drivers in one race to get more winning chances. Among the most common betting types are:

• Race winners

• Podium finishes

• Prop bets

• Futures bets.

• The best 6 drivers

• The manufacturer of the winning car

The betting process is very easy. First, you can fund your account by your preferred payment methods, typically the deposit limit starts from $10 up to $25. Second, you can choose the race and driver that you want to bet on and you can place a bet starts from $1 only. The odds indicate your winning value which ranges between 50% up to 90% of your bet amount. It worth noting that higher winning means higher risk, and lower winning means lower risk.

If you are a beginner, keep your bets small to avoid big losses. While if you aren't a beginner and have experience, you can enlarge your bets, but don't forget to analyze the risks and winning chances.

The most direct and easy bet is moneyline and it is a good and effective bet for both novice and experienced bettors.

Formula One betting types

As we mentioned before, there are many betting types that you can choose from in bookmakers. For novice players, it can be these types can be a bit hazy, so we will cover them in details to know them exactly.

Betting on winning drivers

It is one of the simplest bets in Formula One, in which you place your bet on the driver who you feel will win the race. However, this bet doesn't give you a huge range of odds; If the driver wins, you will win your bet, and if he loses, you will lose your bet! Therefore, you must be careful if you are a rookie player. For example, do not bet on a driver who has never won before.

Similar Bets

This bet is like the previous kind, but instead of betting on one driver, you will bet on a group of drivers who will finish the match first. However, the risk in this bet is higher than betting on the winning drivers.

Reaching The Podium

You can place this bet to predict the best three drivers in the race regardless of their positions. However, if one picked driver ends up in fourth place, you will lose your bet.

Special Bets

These kind gather many types of exotic bets that cannot be predicted easily! For example, the cars participating in the race. Manufacturers of cars participating in the race. However, this bet odds differ with the championship stages. Special bets also include the range of accidents that will happen to a specific car or on the race in general. Betting on the driver who will lose the race and exit first. The number of rounds that a driver will participate in, but all these bets are difficult to determine precisely. So, if you want to avoid falling into weak odds, try to avoid betting on the suggested odds.

Some Important Records In Formula 1

In 2012, only 3 drivers won in 19 races, one driver won 5 out of 19 rounds (26.3%), Sebastian Vettel.

While 2011, Sebastian Vettel won about 6 times in the back-to-back races, in which no one else has won this season, with a rate of 6/18, 33.3%.

In 2010, four different drivers won the race, namely Webber, Hamilton, Alonso, and Vettel. This group won around 8 out of 18 races (44.4%).

In 2009, only two drivers won the first 8 races, Driver Button won 6 races, Driver Vettel two, and the remaining 9 races, while two drivers won two out of three races, and in the end, about 12 races were won. Out of 17 races or drivers out of three drivers, with a rate of (70.6%).

In 2007, 4 drivers went to the back-to-back race, and achieved a total of 8 wins, 1 driver won about 3 times out of 4 races, and 9 out of 17 races wins were calculated at a rate (52.9%).

From these stats, we conclude that checking drivers' history is important to be able to make the desired profit!