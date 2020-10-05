The 38th annual Selinsgrove national open/ Jim Nace memorial for 410 sprint cars happened on Saturday night.

The young gun Anthony Macri of Dillsburg picked up the race of his sprint car career. That marked the second win of his career at the speedway. The starting of the night by Macri was great, whereby he set a new track record in the qualifications, turning a lap of 15.544 seconds around the big half-mile, breaking the one-year record of 15.694 seconds, set last year by Kerry Madsen.

Nine drivers in total completed the race under the old track record. Macri then drew the pole for the forty lap race national open and proceeded to take the checkered flag, a total of twenty thousand dollars and bragging rights.

In the second position in the race, Freddie Rahmer held onto that position the third time. His father's number fifty-one Garrett bard led all the twenty laps of the three hundred and five sprints main to close out the night and the season at the track.

Rahmer accomplished his third sprint car feature of the season on Friday night in the national open tune-up race. The event happened at Grove speedway, and in doing so, with just two races to go in the season, the Daleville speedster extended his lead in the season-long point standings. Derek Locke of Carlisle drove by point opponent kelvin nouse to score the win in the 358 sprints and sealed the division's track title. That win was his third of the season at the tracks.

The 58th annual championship racing oil national will take place this weekend at the Cumberland County oval. Sanctioned by the world of the outlaw's sprintcar series, the two-day event, which will happen on Friday and Saturday, will put the eyes of the sprint car world on the groove. The national open preliminary will feature a twenty-five lap which will take home a total of ten thousand dollars.

The 2020 champion racing oil national open On Saturday will gain fewer the most significant winner shares in the oval's history. The winner will bag a total of seventy-five thousand dollars for a forty lap of work.

Russ Mitten has been very fast to win a pile of races at BAPS motors speedway during the 2020 season. It was another competitive year; having a faster car or being in the right place at the right time faster was not for bad luck. Another win was around the corner or the Newville standout. That moment came on Saturday.

Mitten bagged the super sportsman dirty 30 for his second win of the season. He netted three thousand pounds in his 13th career BAPS motor speedway victory. Kenny Edkin bagged an extra five hundred dollars for winning the dash for money courtesy of dirty deeds, who sponsored the event. Jay fantasy was a hard charger, advancing from 16th position to seventh.