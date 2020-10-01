A Beginners Guide To Sport Of Racing

If the words Fast and Furious excite you, not only because you are an absolute fan of Vin Diesel or the unbelievable cars and drifts shown off in the movie but because the very thought and thrill of the ride gets your heart racing; then you have more than likely played with the idea or even seriously considered racing yourself.

If this is the case then you have stumbled upon just the right place. Understanding a few key elements of how to get started in racing is definitely a good jump off point and we can assure you, there is a lot to learn and grasp about the concept and sport. So if you are itching to get behind the wheel one day, recreationally or even competitively, then let us get into the foundation of racing and what there is to know about it all.

As with any beginner who is eager to start or participate in a new sport or hobby, research goes a long way and we have a few ways for you to get a better feel for what it will take to get started in the racing community and perhaps become a racer yourself.

Beginners Tip No. 1: Make sure you read up and research all you can about those who professionally race and how they got started in the sport. You are sure to find some valuable input on where their keen interest originated and how they took it from being just an interest into a full time career. If you know of any friends or family or even in your extended social groups, don't be afraid to ask any and all the questions you might have about racing and how they engaged or have experienced with racing. You might find that you know people who don't race themselves but who frequent a racing track as entertainment or a fun day out. Our best bet and certainly yours, would be to jump on that self-inviting train and ask to tag along one day and get a feel of the environment, the racing community, and the various types of cars racing on the day and get exposed as much as you can.

Beginners Tip No. 2: Next, you've done some research and gathered an understanding of the sport and you've even visited a race track nearby or tagged along with friends a few times. If you are really serious about racing, there is nothing stopping you from becoming friendlier and perhaps offer a helpful hand to any of the racing teams or race track staff. And if you really don't mind getting your hands dirty, learn more about the cars you want to potentially race by volunteering to be an all hands on deck assistance with the mechanics and engineers onsite. If there is anyone other than the racer themselves who can teach you the ropes and get you drifting in the right direction, it's the teams who work and maintain the cars who can provide valuable exposure to the sport.

Beginners Tip No.3: Try not to get ahead of yourself. There is a lot to learn about the sport; after all it can be a dangerous and expensive one take on. So why not start small. Many race car drivers, no matter whether they race for fun or professionally, will say they remember their first go kart race. Now if you have never experienced a good old fashioned go kart race, now is the time. Get a feel for the structure, the control and the focus needed to race but just on a much smaller scale. You will quickly be able to tell, after a few laps around the track, whether this is exactly what you want to pursue. Some of the world's most well-known race car drivers, such as Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen, started with a little fun at their local go kart tracks, you could be next.

Beginners Tip No. 4: We just touched on the concept that racing can be an incredibly expensive sport to have interest in; and not everyone has unlimited funds at their disposal to fund their hobbies or dreams. Start off with your inner circles such as family or friends who may potentially support your needed funding or perhaps extend their networks out to you with resources which may be useful. Start off with investing in some racing classes at your local racing school and build your skills, experience and knowledge up first before you go ahead and invest in a racing car and all the equipment, gear and accessories which go along with it.

Beginners Tip No. 5: Now this tip goes almost hand in hand with our Beginners Tip No. 2 but on a more engaged level. If you have a racing track or club in your area, we recommend joining the club in any which way you can. Whether volunteering or becoming a licensed marshal, there are many ways you can get involved with the racing community who can get you on the right track.

Beginners Tip No. 6: Of course you don't want to spend all your years on the supporting front and at some point you will want to get out there. Safety is a huge aspect of racing and with that comes the appropriate rules and regulations of the sport. Familiarise yourself with these rules and regulations as well as any etiquette and racing requirements needed to race on a track. Every region and country will have their own licensing procedures so make sure you refer to reputable licensing organisations and websites. With various types of racing licenses available, you should at this point know exactly what kind of racing you want to participate in.

Beginners Tip No. 7: Although the above only highlights some important beginners tips and starting points to embark on when considering racing, if you have done thorough research, followed the correct steps and procedures, gained some funding, gone to racing school, made some friends in the racing community and of course have become licensed with a vehicle by your side; then it is time for you to sign up for your first race and experience the thrill you have been after since the first time you laid eyes on the 1970 Dodge Charger in many of the Fast and Furious films.

One thing to keep in mind is that no matter how complicated or intimidating the process might seem, dedication and commitment has always gone a long way with anything, especially when it comes to accomplishing your goals. No matter whether you are interested in racing once just for the kick of it or you truly want to pursue this as a part time hobby or even a career; there is nothing stopping you from reaching for the stars - or at least in this case, racing towards the track.