A Beginner's Guide to F1 Betting

It may not seem as popular as football or cricket, but F1 is one of the most-watched sports in the world.

As of January 2020, sportspromedia.com reports its global TV audience topped a whopping 1.9bn with 471 million unique viewers. There's no doubt that the betting opportunities are big, yet you aren't sure which option to choose or which one signifies your best chance at winning.

You're not alone as accumulators, or accas, aren't common within the Formula 1 fraternity. As a result, it's hard to get the ball rolling, yet you want to because there's an untapped keg waiting to be tapped. Thankfully, our beginner's guide has you covered.

Don't bet on practice

An F1 weekend starts with three practice sessions where the teams test out old and upgraded technology and attempt to steal a march while rubbering in the track. Unfortunately, while you may see dollar signs, the practice runs are as unpredictable as a spin of the roulette wheel, since the variables change continually. As you don't know the weight of the car, the amount of fuel it's carrying, or the engine mode the driver is using, you're essentially guessing. Rule number one - betting on practice is pure luck. Steer clear!

Formula One is horses for courses

Yes, you can say with certainty that Mercedes and Hamilton are going to breeze every race, yet that isn't the reality. Even if the Silver Arrows secure a one-two, there's no telling if Bottas will have a better day in the same machinery as the six-time world champion. The key is to research the course and conditions and try and gauge how they'll impact the cars.

The tracks with high-downforce are ideal for Red Bull Racing, with Verstappen taking victory at the likes of Interlagos and Hermanos Rodríguez. Baku, however, isn't a favourite of the Austrians as it ranks as the most power-sensitive circuit and allows Merc's engine to take control.

Common bets are best

If you're unsure and can't be bothered crunching the numbers, the smart move is to go for a common bet. Your gut could decide that after Gasly's win in Italy, and with Mogello next, the Alpha Tauri driver is set to double his tally and join the championship fight. Alternatively, you can spread the risk by opting for the Frenchman, or anybody else, to finish on the podium. That way, you've got three chances of winning.

You can spice it up with "prop" bets

"Prop" bets are proposition wagers where you put money on something to happen or not happen. A prime example is betting on whether there will be a safety car in the race. The odds are longer, and some circuits are prone to accidents, so it may be up your street. But, if anything, prop wagers spice up events that can be pedestrian.

It's odd to say that about a sport where the top speed is 200mph, yet there isn't always drama, and Mercedes do dominate. Therefore, your proposition will keep you interested in the race, even if it's Hammer Time and Hamilton is in imperious form and cruising to victory.

The key with F1 betting, like every sport, is to keep it simple and make it as exciting as possible. Of course, that's after Saturday morning when the third practice session is finished!