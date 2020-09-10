Hamilton favourite as F1 heads to Mugello

If one can say that there have been any positives from the COVID pandemic, at least as far as F1 fans are concerned, it has been the need for the sport to totally revise the 2020 race schedule.

With the majority of the flyaway races ruled out, the sport has been forced to return to its European roots, and in the quest to create a schedule comprising the minimum (15) number of races, the sport is returning to a few former F1 tracks while welcoming a couple of new ones.

One of these is Mugello, the picturesque circuit located in Tuscany and owned by Ferrari. Though it has existed in its current form since 1974, and was bought by Ferrari in 1988, the circuit, located 30 miles from Florence, can trace its roots back to 1914 when it was a road course.

Mugello features a technical layout as every corner is crucial for different reasons: the Luco - Poggio Secco - Materassi complex at the start of the lap is all about maintaining the highest possible apex speed and perfect racing line, while the Biondetti corners at the end of the lap (which almost make up a natural chicane) are vital as a launch pad onto the following lap.

The right-hand Arrabbiata corners are the two quickest corners of the track, probably taken flat-out in a Formula 1 car at speeds of around 260 or 270kph (161 mph or 167 mph).

Most of the F1 teams last visited Mugello circuit for testing in May 2012. Since then, there have been substantial changes to the cars, engines and tyres as well as smaller changes to the track. Which is why the teams will treat Mugello as a completely new circuit.

Seven of the drivers taking part in this weekend's Tuscan Grand Prix have previously driven F1 cars at Mugello.

Kimi Raikkonen who made his F1 (test) debut there in 2001, while Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas, Romain Grosjean, Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez, ran in the three-day test in 2012. Charles Leclerc drove the Tuscan track in a 2018 Ferrari in June this year preceding the championship restart. A number of the other drivers have raced here in other disciplines.

Despite not having driven an F1 car here, world champion, Lewis Hamilton heads into the Mugello weekend as favourite, despite losing out a week ago at Monza.

Odds for this weekend's Tuscan Grand Prix have Lewis Hamilton as the undisputed favourite, his odds listed roughly around -225 (4/9). According to Sports Betting Dime, the odds could change and depending on the sportsbook, they will change more often than others. To get the most realistic numbers, check back as close to the race as possible. Value may not be as good but it's a good approach for those who are new to analysing odds.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas is quoted at +350 (7/2), while Max Verstappen is +500 (5/1).

Sadly, despite owning the circuit, the odds on Ferrari's drivers are somewhat less favourable, which is ironic when one considers that this week's Grand Prix is named in honour of the Italian team which is contesting its 1,000th Formula One World Championship event.

Still reeling from a double-DNF at Monza, the Maranello outfit will be hard-pressed to get both of its cars into the points on Sunday, far less on to the podium.