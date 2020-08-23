How to fix Glasses at home?

It happens to the best of us. You lowered the glasses for a minute, and... you squeaked.

Whether you are sitting on it, walking on it, or having your kids grab it, lenses are damaged for many reasons. Do not worry! And don't order new glasses just yet. If you like its specs, there is probably a solution to fix them. Prepare to learn how to fix bent glasses.

Glasses are an investment, and we don't want yours to be thrown away. While professional repair is always preferable, it can be more complicated and costly than it is worth. If you're going to be doing a complete DIY, here are our top tips for straightening and repairing those bent glasses.

Find out what needs to be fixed

At first, you have to decide is where the crease is in your glasses. Sometimes it's obvious. Other times, you'll know they're bent because they don't fit your face well, but you can't figure out exactly where the problem is.

There is a simple solution to this. Place your glasses on a table and see which side is in the air. Take note, as this is the side to correct.

It's easy

Before you jump into bent glass repair, make sure you know what type of problem you are facing. When you are ready to straighten your frames. If you try to get back into shape, you risk accidentally breaking them. there are a few things:

Be polite, and don't use excessive force.

• Do not apply too much pressure.

• Avoid sudden, rapid movements.

• Most of the pressure you apply should only be focused on the gun.

• You may apply different methods for plastic and metal frames.

How to repair bent glasses with metal frames

To secure the metal frames, you need two things: a flexible plastic tip clamp and a piece of thin fabric. Then try these steps:

1. Place a fine cloth over the glasses to prevent damage. This can be a handkerchief or a cloth towel.

2. Make sure the cloth is not wrinkled so you can see the glasses bend underneath.

3. Place the clamp on the folded section of the frames.

4. Hold them firmly but not too much when adjusting the lenses.

How to straighten plastic frames

When eyeglass retailers adjust plastic frames, they usually use a box filled with hot sand. This heats the plastic and makes it flexible without melting it. If you have sand that you can use, great. To repair your plastic cups, all you need is lukewarm water or steam.

Then follow these steps:

1. Fill a shallow bowl with lukewarm water, making sure the temperature is not too high.

2. Put your glasses in this container with lukewarm water, hold them under a stream of hot water, or use steam. They should be exposed to heat for 30 seconds to a minute.

3. Once they are hot enough, the glasses will be particularly fragile.

4. Hold the glasses firmly while your thumbs make small adjustments. Apply pressure little by little.