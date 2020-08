How COVID Has Impacted Formula One

There is no denying that racing is one of the most exciting sports in the world. There is just something about guy whipping around corners and bends at hundreds of miles per hour.

That being said, there is no form of racing that is more exciting than Formula One. These highly advanced, fine-tuned machines have the ability to push gravity and inertia beyond its limits. And, that just what the drivers controlling them do most of the time. Simply put, Formula One is an entirely different type of racing that you'll see on any other track. The only problem is, COVID has the entire league in a tailspin.

F1 Scraps American Races

Formula One is a global sport with fans and tracks worldwide. This is just one of the many things that give the sport the ability to appeal to a global audience. This is also one of the things that have allowed the sport to expand as it has. They have been expanding in and had hopes of expand in the States as well. Unfortunately, those plans will have to be scraped. Formula One has to cancel all four of its scheduled races in Americans due to the COVID virus. Despite this, they did add three European rounds to make up for the difference.

The league still hopes to complete 15 to 18 races by mid-December. Vietnam will host the inaugural race in Hanoi, while the season is still scheduled to end in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi. Unfortunately, this cancellation was huge to the expansion of the sport in the States and the league as a whole. Last year, the races that were held in the States sold out and ticket sales had only been skyrocketing since. While calling off the races was inevitable, it is a major economic blow to the league.

More Than the Chinese Grand Prix Threatened

Anyone that's been betting on F1 with quality online casino slot has been paying close attention to the league as of last. In goes without saying that the leaders will soon have some difficult decisions to make about the races in more of the affected area. That being said, there wasn't much that took place during the second Formula 1 test in Barcelona on Wednesday. Robert Kubica, reserve driver, did set the fastest time in the Alfa Romeo, wheres other teams seemed to place their focus on building up more laps. That aside, there is nothing but talk and rumor about the COVID virus and what impact it is going to have on the remainder of the Championship season.

It is already well-known across the board that the Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed without a replacement date in sight. The only thing that the FIA had to say about the situation was that they were monitoring the development of the outbreak and will soon decide whether or not more action is required as things develop. If this is the case this is could be something that affects international racing as a whole, not just Formula 1. Some of these effects have already been felt as multiple events, international conventions, shows, and sporting events have been called off.

That being said, fans should be aware of the fact that it is not just the FIA that makes these decisions on Formula 1. Sometimes these decisions come down to the betterment of the teams. Sometimes the decisions have nothing to do with the FIA at all, as the government can supersede any decision made by the FIA.

Rule Change Delayed

F1 was also planning on making a radical overhaul of its technical rules package for the 2021 season. The championship had been working on a new breed of cars that pushes the boundaries of gravity and inertia even further. These cars were going to allow for closer racing and more overtaking. Years and years of painstaking research and development had already been stuffed into this project. Unfortunately, COVID through this entire project into further of a tailspin.

The teams were quick to step up and say that they were uncomfortable with something that under normal circumstances would have required an increase in development. All of F1's 10 teams voted unanimously to delay the change.