Where Does Hamilton's Dramatic British GP Win Rank Amongst F1's Most Amazing Finishes?

It was taken almost as a given that Lewis Hamilton would win the British Grand Prix last time out - Silverstone has become a very happy hunting ground for a driver who relishes a return to home soil.

But the circumstances in which he confirmed victory could scarcely be believed - particularly as he and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas looked to be cruising to a trademark 1-2 finish.

Bottas suffered a puncture in the penultimate lap, and he was unable to maintain enough speed to cling on to a finish in the points.

And then, incredibly, Hamilton suffered the same fate on the final lap - meaning that he had to try and cling on to victory on three wheels as Max Verstappen appeared in his rear view mirror. Showing his class, the Brit was able to hang on to clinch the win by a matter of seconds.

It was a seismic triumph for a number of reasons, with Hamilton now 30 points clear at the summit of the drivers' standings - it's almost a certainty that he will claim a seventh title, as confirmed by his price of 1/12 in the latest World Drivers' Championship F1 betting odds.

Indeed, when quizzed as to whether he could be stopped, Verstappen's straight-to-the-point answer spoke volumes: “no” was his curt response.

And so the 35-year-old might look back on victory at the British Grand Prix as the defining moment of his season, but where does the drama ranks amongst the most enthralling last laps in F1 history?

Austrian Grand Prix (2002) - Taking One for the Team

It was the last lap shootout that forced F1 to change their rules on team orders.

Rubens Barichello has produced a masterful performance to lead the Austrian Grand Prix into the final lap, but with the Brazilian unlikely to maintain a world title bid he was order by his Ferrari paymasters to move aside and let Michael Schumacher through to claim the win.

It was a tactic that was met with much derision by those watching on, and the team felt the full force of breaking accepted protocol as they were fined $1 million. But Schumacher went on to win the world title, so you have to wonder who had the last laugh in the end...

Canadian Grand Prix (1991) - A Nightmare for Nigel

Typically when a car fails in the final lap, it is down to a haplessly-timed technical fault.

And yet when Nigel Mansell's Williams broke down in the final furlong in Canada, it is believed that the driver himself was at fault - a rare off-day for one of the sport's very best.

Mansell was well clear before his vehicle hit the skids, and so bad was the gearbox failure that he had to retire on the spot.

It was later rumoured that Mansell had been celebrating the win already, and that his lapse in concentration saw the rev count in his car drop so low that the engine stalled.

What really happened is unclear to this very day, but the bottom line is that Mansell lost out on victory to his arch rival, Nelson Piquet.

Spanish Grand Prix (2001) - How's Your Luck, Mika?

After a slow start to defending his world title, Mika Hakkinen looked set to finally get back in the winner's circle at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Finn enjoyed a 42-second advantage over Schumacher in second, and he could probably already taste the champagne of a long-awaited victory.

And then... disaster. The clutch went on Hakkinen's McLaren and he lost all drive capability - essentially leaving him to try and 'free wheel' over the finishing line.

With Schumacher gaining, Hakkinen pushed harder and his car burst into flames, and all he could do was watch on as the red Ferrari of his rival flew by in a blur.

From victory to defeat in the blink of an eye...at least Lewis Hamilton was able to hold on at Silverstone.