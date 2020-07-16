Symptoms that you should stop playing slots

Playing slots needs to be thought of as a pastime, a way to have fun. It should be considered like many other hobbies - playing as though you were playing sport, enjoying art, even going to the cinema with friends.

Online slots are meant to be fun, and if you are getting stressed or making poor choices due to playing slots, you may need to at least consider stopping. Read on to find out what some of the symptoms that will point you in the direction of playing free slots really are.

Less Family Time

If you find that you are playing slots instead of spending time with your friends and family it is certain time to stop. Hobbies are great, and finding ways to pass the time is wonderful, but not when it comes at the expense of friendship and family.

You might find that you are spending less time than you used to with your family at home, or going out with your friends. Instead you are sitting in front of your laptop or staring at your mobile, playing slots. Or perhaps you are finding excuses so you don't have to attend family functions or regular events with your friends. If you're unwell, tired or have something important to do then of course, sometimes these things must be missed, but if you want to spend the time playing online slots then you do have a problem and should stop.

Spending Over Your Budget

When you are playing slots you ideally need to set a budget so that you can play sensibly and comfortably. Having a budget that means you can only spend money that you can afford to lose, and never going over that budget, is a great way to play; you won't have to stress about whether or not to play the next game; if there is money in your budget then you can play, if not, then you can't.

The problem comes when you start to spend more than your budget allows for, even if you know this is a bad idea. At this point, you need to stop playing before you get yourself into financial difficulties that you can't then get out of.

Negative Feelings About Losing

Because slots are meant to be fun, you should still be enjoying yourself even if you lose. If you're using money you don't need for something else, and because slots are going to make you lose much more than win (there are simply more losing combinations than winning ones) then it really shouldn't affect you when you lose - you shouldn't have been expecting the money back anyway.

If you find that you are getting angry, frustrated, stressed, or even depressed about your losing then you need to stop playing. The game is no longer fun, and you run the risk of spending more than you should in order to find that elusive win.