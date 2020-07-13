5 Tips For Buying The Best MGB Sport Car

So, you want to drive the world's best sports car? Excellent! An MGB sports car will be the best purchase you will make in your life. You have to make sure you get the right type of car.

To make sure you buy the right MGB car at the best price, conduct thorough research for the model you want. However, these are factors to consider in any vehicle you choose.

Reliability: If you have a car or owned one that asked for repairs always, you already understand the benefits of reliability. The best thing is that most of the sellers of these old model cars sell reliable cars. They come with a warrant, but you need to choose a dependable car.

Quality: The quality of a car depends on durability and workmanship, accessories, and components. Those cars rated high on quality have fewer overall problems like rubber seals wearing, paint peeling, and more.

If you get an MGB car, look at these five tips before you buy:

1. Steering, Suspension, And Brakes

Avoid the MGB car whose steering and the suspension is loose and bouncy. The common issues are likely that they have corroded kingpins, rusty leaf spring hangers, leaky dampers, or even broken springs. Also, the lubrication points should have fresh grease. The common thing to be cautious about is that they have leaking brake hoses, corroded cables, scored, and worn discs or seized pistons.

2. Engine

Depending on the engine of the model, always check the oil pressure and whether there are signs of oil fumes and smoke. For example, a 1275cc engine is known with DIY tuners, and therefore, you've to look at ham-fisted tweakery signs. Other issues to check include noisy tappets, leaky head gasket, and worn valve stem seals.

3. Body

The body of the car is essential to check. Use a screwdriver for telling rust from paint and a magnet for testing filler from steel. The doors, wheel arches, A-posts, and sills tend to rust badly. These cars are also roofless, and the wet weather will soak the carpets and make the floors rust. Besides, don't ignore the car's boot floor.

4. Transmission

You should expect the reverse gears and straight-cut first to whine. In this, you have to seek the services of an expert who can help you distinguish noisy bearings. For the other gears, look for worn synchros.

5. Interior

In the interior, check for rotten wood trim, torn vinyl, broken switches, and moldy carpets. However, you've to compare with fixing the body as they are minor issues.

Bottom Line

If you're confident about what you want in a car and not fuse on particular options or time, an MGB car is a perfect choice. As the calendar ticks over, the car dealers sell cars built a few years ago at a discount but not with MGB models. These are classic cars, and you can land a good deal.

However, you should think about your negotiation skills. That is because you might not talk down on the price of the MGB car when given its margins. But if given a discount on spares, options, and servicing, you will save money.