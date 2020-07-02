F1 Betting Preview: The Championship & Race Wins Belong to 'The Big Three' in 2020 But Will a No. 2 Outscore a No. 1?

The last time a car other than a Mercedes, Red Bull or Ferrari won a race was 2013 when Kimi Raikkonen scored for Lotus in Australia so it's no big surprise that the latest odds for the 2020 season are dominated by the drivers representing the 'big three' teams (Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull).

Regardless of the outcome, there's a lot of racing for F1 lovers to enjoy this year:

F1 2020 Race Calendar

July 3-5: Austrian GP (Red Bull Ring, Spielberg)

July 10-12: Styrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring, Spielberg)

July 17-19: Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring, Mogyorod)

July 31 – Aug 2: British Grand Prix (Silverstone)

Aug 7-9: Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix (Silverstone)

Aug 14-16: Spanish Grand Prix (Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona)

Aug 28-30: Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps, Francorchamps)

Sep 4-6: Italian Grand Prix (Monza)

To Be Confirmed

Sep 25-27: Russian Grand Prix (Sochi, Adler)

Oct 23-25: United States Grand Prix (Circuit of the Americas, Austin)

Oct 30 – Nov 2: Mexican Grand Prix (Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City)

Nov 13-15: Brazilian Grand Prix (Interlagos, Sao Paulo)

Nov 27-29: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi)

What will shock many is the public's faith in proven team leaders and their relatively short odds compared to those of their garage-mates. For example Lewis Hamilton, chasing his seventh title and fourth in succession, is a massive favourite in the Drivers' Championship market trading at around 1.53 (betting odds via Vegas-Odds.com). These odds imply that Hamilton has a 65% probability of winning the title once more.

However Valtteri Bottas, who we are led to believe will be bringing new fitness levels to the table in 2020 courtesy of his new girlfriend's exercise regime, can be backed at 8/1. This, theoretically, gives him just an eleven percent chance of lifting the title.

So, who will be the next F1 champion?

In the Ferrari garage the departing Sebastian Vettel finds himself labelled as a clear No. 2 driver amongst bettors (and most likely by the Italian team). Their lack of support sees the German trading at a massive +16.00 while young Charlie Leclerc joins Bottas with F1 winner odds of 9.00.

This means it's Max Verstappen who is the second favourite in the 2020 F1 betting lines and considered the driver that will give Lewis Hamilton the most to think about during the course of the season.

Verstappen, who landed three races in 2019, is generally available at 5.00 meaning his probability of claiming the title is 20%. And as for disparity in F1 betting odds amongst teammates fellow Red Bull driver, Alex Albon, is a 100/1 shot.

It's 80% probable that Mercedes will win their seventh consecutive constructors' title

With Alex Albon, who failed to find a podium in nine starts for Red Bull in 2019, such a dismissive price it's surprising Christian Horner's outfit are second favourites in the Constructors Championship. Nevertheless, at 5.50 they are shorter than Ferrari who can be backed at 8.00. Mercedes are the overwhelming 1.25 favourites in this particular F1 betting market.

Those that like a long shot and/or recall Brawn F1's stunning 2009 car, may be asking about Racing Point given their impressive pre-season testing form. Well, they can be backed at a whopping 300/1 in the Constructor's Championship market, but many F1 bookmakers are not accepting each-way bets in this field which would mean a third placed finish would be paid as a winner. Incidentally, even at 300/1, they are fourth favourites in this market ahead of 500/1 shots McLaren and Renault.