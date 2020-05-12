Why the Formula 1 Betting Service is as Good as it Has Ever Been

There are many people who love the sport of Formula 1. For some of those, betting on the sport is something they also enjoy, and that has created a great betting buzz around races.

The betting industry is important for potential new fans, because there are gamblers who will bet on a lot of different sports and watch them to see if their bet wins. These could be turned into F1 fans of the future after watching races at iconic tracks such as Silverstone.

The actual betting service that is on offer at the moment is very good, so we are likely to see more people betting on the sport over the coming years.

This is thanks to those in charge putting an exciting product together, and the bookmakers backing it, something we should all be happy about.

But what makes the Formula 1 betting service so good right now?

In Play Betting

This is something that has taken many sports by storm, and Formula 1 is included here. In play betting allows you to place a wager while the action is taking place, after you have seen the start to judge how things are unfolding.

Rather than guessing what will happen during the race, you can watch part of it and bet accordingly, giving you a real-time formbook to use.

As events happen in the race such as over takings, retirements and pit stops, you will see the odds change to reflect these.

Those who do well will have their odds of winning shorten, while those struggling will move out in price.

In play betting is not just about picking a winner. It is about jumping on board at exactly the right time to secure the best price about that winner.

Extended Number of Betting Markets

You don’t have to go too far back in time to find a moment when the betting options on Formula 1 were very limited.

Things are still not huge, you will find tens of different betting markets for a Formula 1 race compared to hundreds available for games in a big football league such as the Premier League.

However, things have moved on a lot and improved. Now, rather than being confined to just one or two betting markets per race, you can place a wager on many different things.

The reason for this has been interest, but as more betting markets have been created, that interest has grown even further.

Punters love to see new and unique ways which they can bet, so if Formula 1 betting continues to push forward in this way then we are likely to see even more interest in the sport in the future.

Offers and Bonuses

With the sport becoming popular with gamblers, we are seeing bookmakers use Formula 1 even more when it comes to the bonuses and offers they have.

You only have to look at the free bet offers for Formula 1 on FreeBets.uk to see what kind of deals the bookmakers have in place.

Some of these will be used by Formula 1 fans who are looking to begin betting on the sport as well as watching it. Others will be used by gamblers, who will bet and watch on anything, and at that particular moment, their sport of choice is Formula 1.

Whether you are a fan of the sport or someone taking advantage of the betting markets available on it, the actual service we have right now is as good as it has ever been.