MotoGP and Formula 1 Championships to Combine Rounds

In a live streaming broadcast, Formula 1 (F1) and MotoGP announced that they'd be combining certain rounds of each series when advantageous.

The two world championships have seen all their initial races canceled or postponed due to the ongoing global pandemic. The move was taken in a bid to protect not only the fans but also the health of the staff, riders and crews alike.

The decision to combine the round comes as an unprecedented, but a necessary move in the motorsports world. As such, it will be the first time that F1 and MotoGP championships will be sharing venues simultaneously. However, before this announcement, there was a long-standing agreement between the current DORNA boss Carmelo Ezpeleta and former F1 head Bernie Ecclestone.

The gentleman agreement between Bernie and Ezpeleta prevented the two championships from having direct scheduling conflicts. It also protected both parties' financial interests because TV broadcasts and race attendance wouldn't conflict with each other. However, all that is about to change following the announcement made a few days ago.

During the broadcast, all the bigwigs of the professional racing world were present. That includes Ezpeleta, Jorge Viegas, Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey, and Federation international de l'Automobile president Jean Todt. The four shared the announcement through all their social media platforms, only wearing the upper halves of their expensive suits during the teleconference.

While the announcement might change how punters analyze and wager on F1 and MotoGP 2020 bets with Betway, it will be interesting to see what lies ahead. That's because most Betway motorsports punters have been action starved since most events were temporarily postponed in line with the social distancing advice from the world health organization (WHO).

Understandably, the 2020 F1 and MotoGP seasons haven't gotten off to a proper start after rounds got postponed or canceled. As a result, the schedules might start colliding at some point unless the organizers act proactively. Nonetheless, most of the countries where both championships are hosted are still under strict lockdown, while others have significantly restricted traveling in the foreseeable future. Either way, the current circumstances prevent the movement of teams, equipment, personnel, and fans.

Following the announcement, the media was quick to ask about the logistics of the combined events, given that so many races will be held in one facility. Fortunately, FIM president Jorge Viegas conveniently addressed their questions to move the story forward. According to Jorge, the organizers will be hosting practice sessions, qualifying rounds, and races on the same track simultaneously.

In the past, F1 and MotoGP riders have shared a track during promotional events. However, that has always been limited to only a single car and one motorcycle. That's why Jorge's statement quickly shocked many fans in every platform that hosted this live stream, as there will be approximately 43 vehicles racing on the same track simultaneously.

According to Jean Todt, they're still working out on the safety parameters to guarantee the safety of both the drivers and riders. Todt further explained that two American cinematic masterpieces inspired the idea, and it seems like a great move to make racing exciting again. However, neither the Formula 1 paddock nor MotoGP safety representatives were present for a comment on the issue, despite several riders airing their concerns.