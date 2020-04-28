Is Car Insurance Necessary When No-One Is Moving Around?

With travel bans and restrictions imposed on many countries around the world, one of the first things that come to mind is to cancel insurance on motor vehicles. Individuals who know they won't be using their cars for extended periods are opting to save money by cancelling premiums.

Before you make this big decision, let's look at some reason's why you don't have to cancel your insurance.

Mandatory Requirement

In some countries around the world, owning a motor car without having a valid insurance cover is illegal. You need to know this before making any hasty move to change or cancel existing cover.

Reduced Rates

Spend some time to check with your insurance broker if you're eligible to receive any payment holidays or reduced rates. Some insurers realize the enormity of the situation and are relaxing premiums to make people's lives easier during COVID-19.

Several larger insurers have gone one step further. Some are refunding premiums to customers, giving them more cash to buy essentials during these trying times the world is facing.

Change Your Level Of Cover

If you're not going to be driving at all for the next few months, it might make sense to change the cover that you have on the vehicle. BrokerLink believes that change is the one thing we can be sure of. So, instead of cancelling your cover, look at cheaper options while you're not driving.

A good idea would be to move from a fully comprehensive cover to a third party with fire and theft cover. You can expect to pay an administration fee for the changes, but if you shop around, you might find a competitive deal that's affordable during these uncertain times.

It's crucial to keep in mind that if you do this, the odd visit to the local grocery store in your car counts as driving too. So you need to be sure that you won't operate the vehicle at all before opting to make any changes.

Think Ahead

It makes sense to opt for a lesser plan so that you can pay lower premiums. But you must keep some cover on your assets. Failing to do this can result in you having a tough time trying to reinsure your vehicle after some time has passed. You may face higher premiums because you haven't had cover for an extended period.

The Bottom Line

It's tempting to cut-back when times are tough, and some individuals might not have any choice but to cancel policies to survive. If it's possible, try to do as much homework as possible to explore all your options. This will allow you to make an informed decision and not be faced with any penalties or losses.

Indeed, there are still challenging times ahead, but it won't last forever. The sun will shine again, and we'll all learn to live in a new world one day.