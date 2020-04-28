Formula One Betting | Single-driver Sports Legends Delivering Defiable Odds

Q: What are four things Horse Racing and Formula One betting have in common?

A: 'Horsepower', the world's best single-driver sports athletes, playing in a roundabout, and delivering defiable odds.

As Formula One packs a total output of over 750 Horsepower and Horse Betting fosters the actual power of a horse, we can't help but notice that both of these individualised sports payout some pretty high and defiable odds at any given time. Even in the best conditions it can be anyone's game in both of these races. Let's dive deeper into Formula One betting. Starting with some Formula One highlights and statistics:

• Record ranking wins; Michael Schumacher holds the record for the most F1 wins, with 91 wins, followed by five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at 74 wins and Sebastian Vettel in third place with 52 wins.

• The first most remarkable betting payout stands in 1998 when a Lewis Hamilton fan won a whopping £165,000.

• There are over 2 trillion different combinations of finishing results for an F1 championship race making it a complex statistical probability even for expert sports betting players.

Who Are the Best F1 World Champion Drivers to bet on today?

Before we answer this question it is important to note some of the legends who made the FIA Formula One World Championship what it is today. Starting with a walk down F1 memory lane;

• Niki Lauda, three-time F1 World Drivers' Champion but more famously known for his miraculous recovery surviving a fully engulfed fire crash in 1976. With third-degree burns and lung damage Niki miraculously returned to the race track 40 days later!

• Jackie Stewart was always a 'safe bet' remembered for revolutionizing F1, both on and off the track. Known not only for his three World Championship titles, 27 wins or 43 podium stands but almost more importantly for his fight to keep F1 racers out of danger. Jackie was the first to take the stand to enforce greater safety mechanisms and policies for drivers.

• Michael Schumacher was known for his sheer diligence, mental stamina and unwavering competitiveness to win. Shumacher reinstituted Ferrari as the world's most premier F1 machine after breaking the record for the most F1 World Championship wins at 7 wins including 5 of these wins within 5 consecutive years.

Fast forward to today; there are three acts worth their weight in gold:

• Lewis Hamilton statistically speaking Lewis was the best driver of the 2010 decade however the rivalry between himself and Sebastian Vettel can not be understated as both went head to head throughout the 2010 decade.

• Sebastian Vettel is commonly credited as being not only the youngest ever F1 World Champions winner in the world but also for the most consecutive race wins at 9, the third most race victories at 53 and the fourth-most pole positions at 57.

• Max Verstappen has the wings to win being backed by none other than Red Bull Racing. Carrying the legacy within his family, Max has been racing since before he was even legally able to obtain a regular driver's licence. He shares a common interest with Vettle in being the 'youngest-ever winner' of major international racing events, in his case the Grand Prix. He is currently casted as the new poster child for this era of racing.

Formula One Betting Tactics

With over 2 trillion odds up for grabs betting on F1 racing can be a bit overwhelming but there a few quick guidelines to take note of;

Teams & Races

• 10 teams made up of two cars

• 21 Grand Prix across the globe

• Race weekends consist of three Free Practice sessions, a 3 - part F1 Qualifying format and the Race.

Betting Odds Options

• Outright Betting

• Drivers Championship

• Constructors' Championship

• Top 3 Finish

• F1 Any Race Podium Finish

• Driver vs Driver Match Bets

• F1 Race Winner

• Pole Position

• Fastest Lap

Points System:

The Formula One points system awards drivers for the highest finishing position. These points accumulate from each race weekend and then calculated at the end of the season, with the drivers ranked in the Formula 1 points standings as the FIA Formula One World Drivers Champion.

• 1st Place = 25 points

• 2nd Place = 18 points

• 3rd Place = 15 points

For all of the latest Formula One betting tips, stats and news always visit https://www.pitpass.com/