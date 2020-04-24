Impact of Gambling Deals in Formula 1

Many sports introduced gambling deals years ago. Any bit of advertisement you see in sports a lot of the time will be gambling related. Formula 1 has now also introduced gambling by announcing that it has received its first sponsorship deal involving a gambling company.

People and fans of the sport are looking at this in different angles, is this a good thing or a bad thing? Those that are players themselves and like to try out different forms of betting are happy with the idea, they might find great deals or casino sites to play at, for example if they saw an advertisement about NetBet.

The introduction of these advertisements could also suggest that F1 is gaining in popularity. More and more people are becoming fans of motorsport and the reason why this could suggest that is because if you compare the deals to other sports, it is up there with some of the most popular sports across the world and now that it has entered F1 proves that there is an increase in the sport’s visibility.

Having these types of sponsorships in the sport will be beneficial for new racing teams that want to enter F1 and the reason for this is because they can use the help of gambling firms to be financially stable in Formula 1. Take a look at how this has been effective within other sports, Football for example. A lot of teams get a lot of financial support from betting companies and casinos that sign an agreement with them to become their official sponsor. You can find these sponsors represented on shirts, stadium banners and online sites. This proves that it is effective and can really help teams, ultimately making the sport more competitive. This can also be apparent for F1, where with financial help, new racing teams will be able to enter and compete, making it a more challenging and competitive sport, which as viewers and fans, is what we want.

There will be some people that will object to such sponsorship in F1 and this is because observers will feel like such a sport that is so rich financially, does not need further investment from these kind of companies, which is a fair judgement to make. However, F1 organisers have a clear plan and want to take the sport to new areas. They want to sport to continue to grow and really maximise its potential reach. Time will tell and we will be able to see what impact sports betting and casino companies will have on the sport and whether it is beneficial for both parties.

Due to recent laws and restrictions, gambling firms are not allowed to be as visible or blatant with their advertisements within sports, the changes that have been made within other sports are clear. Similar rules and regulations will also apply to motorsport; therefore, it will not be in your face and taking over F1 sponsorships, it will be more subtle and that will help to reason with critics. We certainly would not be surprised if we see more gambling related sponsorship deals appear over the next few years.