3 Basic Things Every Driver Should Know

How much do you know about the inner-workings of your car?

There's nothing wrong with not being an automotive engineer. Although, if you were mechanically inclined, you wouldn't be reading this blog in the first place. Throughout this blog, we will go over basic things that every driver should know about their car.

Wiper Fluid

Unobstructed visibility is critical to safe driving and helps make sure that your car's windshield is clear of perception and road grime. One of the best ways to go about this is by ensuring your wiper fluid is full and ready to go. It's effortless to keep your car filled with wiper fluid. All you need to do is open your hood and look for a blue cap. Then, you pop it off and poor the wiper fluid into it. However, making sure that your fluid is filled is a portion of what you need to do.

You also need to make sure your windshield wipers are working correctly and clearing your windshield of rain and debris correctly. If it's not, then you will need to replace them by going to your local auto store. Windshield wipers are easy to replace. You just need to put them in place. Sometimes there will be a small button that you push, and other times, you will slide them into a hook on the end of the arm.

Check Your Engine Oil

Making sure your car has engine oil is quick and painless. Make sure your vehicle is stopped on a level surface, and if you parked it, let the car sit for a few minutes while the oil drains back into the pan. After that, all you do is pull the dipstick out, wipe it off with a rag, and stick it back into the tube. Then, you pull the dipstick back out and look at the level. If the oil is reading in-between the low and full marks, then you're good to go.

If your oil is above the full mark, it can lead to aeration and many other issues. Therefore, always make sure your oil is in-between the marks to ensure your car is operating smoothly. If your oil is lower than it should be, then you will need to top off your oil. The car engine normally takes between four and five quarts of oil.

Tire Pressure

Checking your pressure is one of the easiest things a driver can do. You can take it to an air-filling station which is located at gas stations. There are gas stations that are free air-filling stations such as Wawa. These air-filling stations will also tell you what your current tire pressure is at. However, since the air is free, it can be a long wait until you're able to fill up your tires.

To check your pressure, all you need to do is unscrew the valve stem cap and stick a gauge firmly over the end. You want to make sure that no air seeps out to ensure any air leaks out, which can give you a false reading. Unless your car takes a specific amount of tire pressure, it's best to maintain the factory tire pressure, which is displayed on either your tire or a sticker located on the driver side door.

In Summary

If you're not mechanically inclined, it can hard to keep up with the maintenance of your car. However, with these three basic tips, you can feel more confident that you're keeping up with your vehicle.