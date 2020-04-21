Formula One betting - A closer look at the bets

If you are one of the many who love the speed and excitement of motorsports, you are probably no stranger to sports betting.

Especially Formula One has a special place in the hearts of punters worldwide. Every Grand Prix has millions of viewers worldwide and due to the dynamic and excitement of the event, betting keeps getting bigger and more popular with every year.

In the past, betting may have meant heading down to the local bookie down the street to place a 1x2 bet. Nowadays it is much easier, and also more fun. Not only can punters access their favourite sportsbook 24/7 but the markets and odds on offer are more varied than ever. Gamblers have more options than ever, and the experience has become more fun and immersive. But it has definitely become more complex as well. Formula One is no exception, and punters will find an incredible array of markets and bets available. If you love Formula One and want to explore how you can take your betting to the next level, this is what you need to know.

General betting variations and formats

In F1, you find the most basic types of bets found for other sports and motorsports. But also a number of markets unique to the Grand Prix races. But before we get into detail on the bets of Formula One, let's not forget to mention some different betting formats you can implement to make your plays more interesting.

The standard single bets mean betting on the outcome of 1 single driver or event. It's a straight up bet that everyone can figure out. System bets and combination bets on the other hand are more complicated. These plays take your betting to the next level, and they are also the way to make the most money from gambling. Both system bets and combination bets refer to betting on multiple outcomes. With a combination bet, all of the bets must be successful. With a system bet, you can still win even if one of your bets was incorrect. To make it even more varied, you can combine F1 bets with bets on other sports. Some punters even enjoy combining bets on their favourite F1 driver with obscure sports like Indian Kabaddi betting. If you want to bring even more variation into your betting experience, you may also alternate between the European decimal odds, British fractional odds or American odds.

Popular types of F1 bets

Formula One has 20 drivers per Grand Prix, speeds of up to 350 km per hour, g-forces around 6,5 in sharp turns and a timespan of 2 hours. Needless to say, a lot can and will happen during a race. This is part of what makes F1 betting so exciting. Some of the most popular betting markets available are:

Race winner:

Bet on your favourite driver for the win. This is the most common and straightforward bet in F1.

Fastest lap:

This type of bet means betting on a single driver's quickest individual lap time.

Pole position:

The pole position refers to the starting position on the inside of the front row. It is decided during the qualifiers.

Driver matchups:

This is a fun and flexible bet in which you pick a favourite amongst 2 of the drivers. If your selected driver finishes before the matched opponent, your bet wins.

Betting on the long-term

There are two main bets when going for the long-term in Formula One: Constructors championship and drivers' championship. These are both markets that will shift throughout the year as the races pass and results are made official. Basically, constructors championship winner means betting on the top team of the season. Likewise, the driver's championship winner means betting on the world's top ranking driver at the end of the season.

Betting on the podium

The podium bet, also known as the top 3 bet, means betting on one or several drivers to finish in the top 3 positions. This is one of the easier bets, and the odds are usually not too impressive, but it surely is a classic in F1 betting. Select 1-3 drivers that you believe in for the podium, and regardless who places in which position, your bet wins as long as they are standing on the podium.

Betting on the qualifiers

The qualifiers are both a way for the drivers to test the track, but also to decide the starting positions before the main event. This is a somewhat overlooked event that has a huge impact on the race. It is just as overlooked when it comes to betting. After the first qualifier, 10 of the drivers will remain for the second round. The driver who sets the best track time will start higher up on the grid. This is one of the main qualifier bets, called pole position. Pole position refers to the inside of the front row of the starting line. The driver who starts at this position has a clear advantage in the main race.

Prop bets - The most entertaining form of F1 betting

Proposition bets is a clear favourite amongst all sports betting fans, including F1. Prop bets basically mean betting on if the thing proposed will happen or not. Hence the name prop bets. An example of a prop bet is "Which driver will lead the most laps?". This bet will let you pick one of the 20 drivers, and no matter where he places in the race, you win if he was in the lead for the most laps. Prop bets is where the imagination of the sportsbooks come into play, and these bets are considered by many as the most fun in sports betting. Some other examples of prop bets in Formula One includes:

Winning margin

Safety car period

First to retire

First pitstop

Pit lane speed penalty

Listing all types of bets and plays available for Formula One punters would be almost impossible. The sportsbooks constantly figure out new ways to make the odds more fun and exciting. Having read this article, you now have a pretty good basic understanding of Formula One betting, but there will surely be surprises out there. The easiest way to find your favourites is to simply discover and try them yourself.