Formula 1 betting online - How it works

When it comes to motorsports, there is no doubt that F1 is one of the best and most popular forms of racing globally.

It is the fastest regulated road-course racing in the world, with top speeds up to 350 km/h (215 mph). The single-seater international races are sanctioned by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile or "FIA", and has been one of the most nail biting events in motorsports since it’s start back in 1950.

An F1 season consists of a series of races known as Grand Prix. The prestigious races are held annually in front of incredible global masses. According to statistics, the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix season had a global audience of a whopping 490 million viewers. The 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship will mark the 70th anniversary of the first season, and is sure to be a spectacular event, even though it most certainly will face delays due to the current global pandemic.

Fans of motorsports all over the world are almost religious about Formula 1 and the World Championships, and naturally F1 betting is incredibly popular online. F1 and other motorsports have found their way into homes all around the world, and nowadays watching and betting on motorsports is almost as common in the United States as motorsports betting in India. Some punters prefer to bet straight up on the winners of the Grand Prix, but there are many other possibilities if you want to test your luck at F1 betting. Long term betting, top 3 placements, qualifying races and immersive live betting with cashout are just some of the options available for the online gamblers of the F1 world. Let’s have a closer look.

How to bet on F1 racing

Regardless if you are a Formula One expert or a complete beginner you can enjoy online betting on the various races. When wagering however, especially using your money, knowledge is always power. The staggering Grand Prix events have 20 competitors lined up for each race. With peak cornering forces over 6 g and a minimum race distance of 305 km (190 mi), a lot can happen and the many different outcomes and combinations of a single race can be overwhelming. Luckily, you can keep your bets simple when first starting out, and progress to the more complicated and advanced combinations when you feel more comfortable. Keep in mind that due to the size of the nation, the Monaco Grand Prix is shorter than mentioned 305 km.

The qualifiers are a set of 3-stage elimination races. After the first one, half of the competitors are out, leaving the remaining 10 to race for the pole position. The winners of the qualifiers and different pole positions are a great market for betting. The pole position refers to the inside of the front row at the start of the main race. Meaning that there are plenty of options to bet on.

If you want to get in-depth information about the different drivers and cars and their performance, you can also tune in to watch their practice sessions on the track before the actual race. Keep in mind that with vehicles as light as 660 kg (1455 lbs), everything from the amount of fuel in the tank to the wear and tear on the tires make a huge difference over time.

Live betting, live stream and cashout

If you want to place bets with moving odds, facts, statistics and real time updates; live betting is the way for you to go. Since changes occur often and fast in F1, it is a perfect match for live betting. And what better way to keep track of the progression of your bets than live streaming? The sportsbooks often provide streams where you can watch the races while placing bets in real time. This gives you an abundance of information and tips. You can listen to the commentators, see the statistics and odds changing and watch the race simultaneously. Most sportsbooks also offer cashout, which lets you end your bet before the race finishes. This can be particularly useful in cases such as when a driver goes for a pitstop at the wrong time. If you are quick, you can cut your losses by terminating your bet straight away.

Sportsbooks for F1 betting online

There are many online sportsbooks that provide punters with odds for F1 betting. Depending on where you are located in the world, different ones will be available for you. This depends mainly on the different national licenses that the sportsbooks need in order to legally operate around the world. Betsson, 888sport, Mr Green, William Hill, Betway, Leovegas and Unibet are just a few examples of some very well known, respected and popular online sportsbooks that offer Formula 1 betting to their customers.

Besides impressive sportsbooks, most of these websites also offer online casino platforms. To switch from betting to casino, the players can usually simply press a button that says "Casino" in the menu. Likewise, an option for live casino may be provided. Many punters like to vary their gambling experiences by selecting a website that offers both casino, live casino and sports betting, and alternate between them. Popular games in the online casino includes slot machines, roulette, blackjack, poker, craps and more.

Betting bonuses for new customers

New customers at sportsbooks can usually claim a bonus or welcome offer. These offers are a way for the betting company to attract new customers, and you can use them to increase your betting budget by quite a lot. Some sportsbooks offer matched deposits of up to hundreds of pounds. It is also common to receive extra bonuses alongside with your bonus money. This may include free bets, risk free bets, cashback bonuses and much more.

All these things considered, there has never been a better time to enjoy, watch and bet on motorsports such as Formula One. And thanks to additions such as live betting, every single second will be full of thrills and excitement as you put your money on the line for a chance to win back your wager tenfold.