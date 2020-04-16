5 Tips for Winning Formula Student

Before even venturing into the realm of methodology and strategy, we must first address the most pertinent question: What is Formula SAE?

Formula SAE brings innovation to the forefront of asphalt racing by challenging engineering students to design and construct racing cars.

These designs are put through rigorous testing, both on and off the track, to evaluate their structural integrity and environmental impact coefficient. This will also determine their viability for use in global formula racing. So how do you secure a pedestal among the prestigious ranks of Formula Student winners?

Tip 1: Rules and Research!

Competition starts long before you enter the track; it begins before you are even accepted. To apply, you need to have a full picture of all the requirements and aspects of the competition. Entering requires you to submit a vast array of documentation: Design specs, Cost Tool Instructions, and a Business presentation document to name a few. Drafting your proposal for a formula student car is not a simple task and will require you to do an extensive amount of research. This requires you to attain an in-depth understanding of design regulations – from engine specifications to the legality surrounding aerodynamic packages.

Tip 2: Keep it Professional

Designing what can potentially be among the best cars for autocross is not an overnight job, and you will not be the only one who has labored over all the minutiae of documentation. Your application precedes and all impressions are based on the documents that you submit. Thus, a skilled set of notes will set you up as an ideal applicant. In case you need help with some documents or your proposal to participate in the competition, you can look for writing service for UK students, for example, Writix research proposal writing service. Making your project stand out from the deluge of other research proposal submissions is essential. The best way to do this is to create an outline of your project that gives an air of professionalism. To create the perfect piece, you may find it necessary to obtain help from a writing service.

Tip 3: All in Good Time

When building your Student Formula car, you must adhere to all the rules, but do not allow your time to be consumed by merely ensuring your vehicle complies. Your final score is comprised of a variety of factors, and you cannot afford to write categories off in favor of augmenting another. The final score, comprised of static and dynamic events, is allocated as follows:

Category Mark Allocation Static events: Business plan presentation 120 Cost and Manufacturing 120 Engineering Design 160 Dynamic events: Skidpad 75 Acceleration 75 Autocross/Sprint 100 Efficiency 100 Endurance 250 Total: 1,000

Time management is a critical element of competition. Every day must be packed to capacity with work to manage the workload, but attention needs to be given to every event to eke out every point. Besides, this racing competition coincides with your academic studies, so you need to establish a balance that will allow you to excel in both. Previous winners note that teams often sacrifice points that can be obtained with ease during cost and business presentation, choosing instead to focus on diminishing acceleration by minuscule amounts.

Tip 4: Prepare For The Rigmarole Of Testing

Testing is a long and arduous process that can be made multitudes easier if you are well prepared. This means having all your documentation in a well-formulated manner and having all members of your team familiar with its contents. You need to be well versed in all your research to engage in discussions with and give explanations to the judges. All the main questions and inspection criteria are available online, so compiling a list of answers and explanations to these questions and having them on hand for the judges will save all parties a lot of stress and time. You can also consider doing a dry run of your own using the official inspection sheets to eliminate hiccups in the process and sate your anxiety. You can make sure that your team is in line by perusing the most recent copy of the Formula Student UK rules, which is also available online.

Tip 5: Team Up

Competition is a stressful process that will place a lot of strain on your relationships with your team-mates. Ultimately, it is only the combined work ethic and connection within your team that will take your project from a collection of spare parts to a functioning race car. It is important to keep all lines of communication open. This will allow you to brainstorm ideas and troubleshoot problems. Team members will feel comfortable asking for any assistance they need, leading to a streamlined and polished product.

Final Words

Everything written in this article is a guide to your success within the team and to the success of the team itself, but it must have a standard: never panic over a failure or a technical problem. If there is a problem, take it easy, analyze the situation, talk to your team to find the best way to solve it, but without rushing or getting worked up.

Top picture by Jp Valery on Unsplash

Bottom picture by Macau Photo Agency on Unsplash