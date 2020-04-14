Will 2020 F1 Season Finally Start at French GP?

When the Canadian Grand Prix was postponed last week, it brought the total number of postponements and cancelations to nine races.

There are still 13 races on the calendar that could proceed as scheduled, starting with the French GP on June 28.

It's going to be nip-and-tuck whether Paul Ricard actually does host the season-opening race, and a decision should come down in mere days. France's coronavirus curve is showing signs of flattening, but the country is now home to over 130,000 cases, and that number is still rising. On Monday, President Emmanuel Macron announced that restrictions on public gatherings will continue until at least mid-July.

That doesn't necessarily preclude the race from taking place as scheduled without fans. Optimists will point to the fact that Ligue 1, France's top football league, is tentatively planning to return on June 17th, a plan that still seems to be in place after Macron's announcement on Monday.

June 17th is 11 days ahead of the current date for the French GP. In theory, that's a good thing. According to Sascha Paruk of SportsBettingDime.com, there's a decent chance that race organizers keep the current date intact for the time being, proceeding with a plan to hold the race without spectators on June 28th. He personally puts the odds at 3/2 of the race not being canceled in the next few weeks.

But the fact that Ligue 1 is planning to return ahead of the GP could actually prove fatal to the race. As seen with the Chinese Basketball Association, there's a chance of leagues, and entire countries, false starting with their returns to normalcy. The CBA had planned to return in early April as the coronavirus cases in China started to diminish. However, concerns over a “second wave” of infections kyboshed that plan.

If Ligue 1 restart causes issues - e.g. if a player or team staff member tests positive - and the league has to be shut down again, the French GP would almost certainly be scrapped (or postponed at best).

If the French GP does not go ahead on June 28th, the next possible start to the F1 season would be the Austrian GP on July 5th in Speilberg.