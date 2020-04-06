Formula One Is Finally Getting In On The Betting Action

As a race fan, you have a variety of different racing options available to you.

You can tune in most nights of the week and enjoy anything from NASCAR racing to Formula One racing, Motorcross, boat racing, and more. Heck, if you have access to the Internet then you can likely enjoy even more events even night of the week. That being said, most of these sports have been in on sports betting for a while now. That's right, when you attend a NASCAR race, you can place a wager on a driver of your choosing. While this is the case with most racing sports, it has not been the case in the past with Formula One. Well, it looks like that is going to change.

Deal Announced

It was been announced by the owners of Formula One that they are now getting in on sports betting. They have recently signed a partnership with a company called Interregional Sports Group. They are going to work in partnership with this company to take bets right from the track on race weekends. This means that when you now attend Formula One races in person, you can place bets right at the track. This is like what you would be able to do if you went to the Kentucky Derby. Not only this, but the deal is going to enable an expansion of in-play betting markets that are popular it many other major sports. The commercial managing director of F1, Sean Bratches, has already come out and said that the sport is thrilled to have this opportunity, and they are going to do whatever they can to make the most of the data that is generated at every race from here on out.

Fighting Corruption

Unfortunately, corruption and fixing bets is something that goes hand in hand with gambling. It doesn't matter if it is baccarat online or sports betting, you've likely heard one or two stories about someone getting cheated or someone cheating the tables. This is just a common occurrence in gambling. Well, F1 is taking the steps that they need to try to prevent such occurrences. They are doing just this by working with a company known as Sportradar. This company is also partnered with several major sports rights holders and they work to fight against betting-related match-fixing and corruption. They do this by implementing a fraud detection system that is one of a kind.

Know The Markets

This is all very exciting, but it certainly brings a lot to the table for betting enthusiasts. Whether you are a long time gambler or just starting, you need to understand that there will be a variety of platforms that you can bet on in Formula One. While it is an option, it all won't be as easy as placing money on the driver that you think will win the race. You'll have everything from race winner to fastest lap to bet on. If you want to make the most of the experience, you'll take the time to learn these different platforms and markets as well as what they have to offer you.