4 Car Engine Maintenance Tips Everyone Should Know

From F1 racers to college students driving their parent's old car, engine maintenance is an essential part of having a good running vehicle.

With all kinds of high-level races being postponed due to this historic worldwide pandemic, many motor enthusiasts are left waiting for the next big race. In the meantime, now is an excellent time to refresh your memory on what makes an engine perform at its peak ability.

You might not be a pit-stop technician, but these tips work just as well for F1 race cars as they do for the car sitting in your driveway.

1. Check the Oil Regularly

Engine oil is the lifeblood of a car. If you've ever looked at an engine, you know there are all kinds of moving parts. It is a complicated system, and to work well, all these parts need to be well lubricated to keep moving.

As you drive your car, some oil gets burnt off from the engine running, and some of the oil starts to degrade as it keeps running through all these parts. If you run out of fuel, the moving parts dry up and will have trouble moving. They can get jammed up or grind against each other, damaging or even destroying your engine.

That's why it's so important to check and change your oil regularly. It's recommended to change your oil after 3 months or after 3,000 miles, whichever comes first. Of course, this can vary depending on how old your vehicle is and the conditions you drive in.

When in doubt, always check the oil dipstick. When it's low, it's time to change the oil.

2. Degrease your Engine

A good degreaser can breathe new life into your engine. It helps if you think of an engine like the human body. If you eat greasy burgers and fries all the time, you'll start to feel unhealthy. Grease, gunk, and oil that builds up in an engine act the same way.

A degreaser is a lot like a green juice or a healthy salad. It breaks up all the gunk that has built up so that the parts can move more freely. This makes it easier for the engine to run at peak performance.

3. Keep your Engine's Cool

You never want your engine to overheat. Overheating can destroy different parts of your engine that can lead to costly repairs. To make sure this doesn't happen, all engines have a cooling system to ensure proper temperature.

If you forget to change your coolant or if you have a coolant leak, it can easily lead to overheating. That's why it is important to check the coolant levels regularly. If you have to replace your coolant all the time, you may have a leak and should take your car into the shop. Having a bottle of coolant in your garage is just as important as having a bottle of engine oil.

4. Change your Air Filters

Another way to prevent too much gunk from building up in an engine is its air filters. Air filters block dust and debris from entering the moving parts of your engine. But if your air filter gets too dirty, it can end up not letting enough air in. This can result in a sluggish performance in your engine.

Old air filters can also tear, which would then allow debris and dust to enter the inner parts of your engine. This can add a lot of unnecessary wear and tear to your vehicle. That's why it is important to check your air filter regularly and change it when it stops working properly.

Following these 4 tips will ensure your vehicle is running in tip-top position. With all the extra time you probably have on your hands right now, make sure to inspect your car for these 4 things!