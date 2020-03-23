Classic Car Restoration Tips

Classic car restoration is a unique activity among many others that a car enthusiast can do. Transforming an old, worn out, and tired vehicle into a classic car off the factory at the most advanced point of its greatness is indeed a great artwork.

Here are several tips that will come in handy in classic car restoration:

Take a good look at your car, thoroughly, all-round; preferably, use a lamp check the engine bay, trunk, floors (pull up the carpet if necessary), rocker panels, and the underbody. These will ensure that you see all the structural repairs that could be necessary for the classic car restoration. Preferably, you should take it to a car restoration yard, when it can get lifted to check the condition of the parts underneath. Generally, whenever the rockers, A-post, B-post, and other main structural panels are severely damaged, then you should brace yourself for a labor-intensive metalwork restoration process. This way, you can determine whether the classic car restoration process is worth the time and money.

Next, you need to check the body panels: doors, hood, trunk lid, fenders, and so on. Which of these need a major revamp? It may be difficult to tell this with the primer or paint still on these panels, or you can still tell by taking a look that they are not in the best state.

Check on the mechanical parts, including the engine parts and transmission. If the engine and transmission require a total overhaul, then you know there's a lot of work to be done. For the mechanical components as well, check whether the braking system, steering, and electrical systems need to be restored. If this is the case, then the car restoration process will be a 'nut and bolt' process, where components are disassembled, checked, cleaned, replacement part obtained, painted and restored.

How easy is it to acquire parts for the restoration of your classic car? Are you likely to find the metal sheets you require? How about the mechanical parts or trim? More exotic the car, the harder the parts are to find, and the restoration will, therefore, be expensive since metal sheets and trims are custom-made. Are you looking for original or off-the-shelf replicas?

Before reviewing the car, it is also important to make the goals of the classic car restoration clear. Are you looking for a daily ride, a car to showcase, or just a quality restoration? Are you anticipating some custom work to be done, upgrading the engine or braking system, fender flares, a roof chop, or anything unique and creative? Generally, restoration involving high-quality and custom work will be expensive.

Decide whether you want to work with a friend who is conversant with vehicle repairs or an auto expert like www.whitesbodyworks.com. For such projects, it is better to leave your family and friends out of it since the money and time involved in such projects may cause a feud whenever things don't go right. Car restorations done by inexperienced people may develop such problems as paint bubbling after several years choose only the best car restoration yards for this.