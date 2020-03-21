Smart Things to Do After Winning A Lottery

All of us dream of winning a lottery, especially the big Powerball jackpot. If you have won the lottery, then what you need to do after that? If you are thinking of going tout and claim it? Then think again. After claiming the jackpot, there are lots of things that can change our life. So, here are the smart things to after winning the lottery.

Protect It

After finding out that you have won the jackpot, the first thing you need to do is to sign it. The main reason is that no record owns the tickets. So, the only way to prove it is to show your signs on the back of the ticket. If you somehow lost your ticket, then someone else can claim the prize. Furthermore, you can take pictures of the front and back of the ticket. After taking care of these things, keep the ticket in a safe place.

How Much Time You Have to Claim the Prize?

It is essential to keep everything in order before you go and cash your prize money. For this, you need to know the time left for claiming the prize. Every jurisdiction has its won rules and regulations about claiming the prize. Usually, a jackpot winner has more time than other winners. You can check the ticket information regarding the time to claim. If there is not any date, then you can contact the local lottery.

Stay Anonymous

Most of the winners want to stay anonymous. Otherwise, the journalist will want to take interviews. May be if an organization wants money will contact you. This way, they have more control over their life. However, it is not possible to stay anonymous is some jurisdictions as they have to announce the jackpot winners to show legitimacy. So, you need to find ways.

In some jurisdiction, you have to provide all of your information and others can also access it. While in some areas, you can shield your true name by claiming it under a trust or you can use your first initial instead of the full name.

Make It Harder to Contact You

Another way is to make yourself harder to contact. Because sometimes call for interviews and TV appearance looks fantastic, but it can turn into a nightmare for the lottery winners. Buy a new number and give it to those people whom you can trust. Also, delete your social media accounts as it is essential to stay in control.

Hire Professionals

You also need to hire a team before claiming the prize to protect yourself from any legal problems. Moreover, you need the help of an accountant, financial advisor and a lawyer. So, find someone who has experienced in managing such cases.

Write Down Your Goals

Write down your dreams that you want to fulfil after claiming the prize money. I will advise you to write them in advance, so when it happens, you are ready to do what you want.