Just Like The Pros: The Car Issues You Both Face

Racing is one of the most exciting sports to watch. The speed, the anticipation, the record-breaking, and even the crashes are all part of why racing is so exhilarated. But sometimes, as exciting as it is, it can also feel impossible to relate to.

The truth is you and the pros have tons in common, at least when it comes to the issues you face with your cars.

Windshields Shattering

If you've ever been in an accident, you know how a racing driver feels when they round the corner on the track too slow. You've felt that boom and crash of hitting something and seeing the glass splinter. Or, maybe you've been luckier, and just walked out to your car after a bad storm and seen your glass is cracked. Either way, if your windshield is broken, it's essential to get it repaired.

Windshield repair is a simple fix, but one best left to the professionals. Windshields are replaced in one piece of new glass specially fitted for your car. It's essential to get the glass fixed quickly because the longer you spend driving around with a broken windshield, the worse the cracks will get.

Windshield repair is a repair often covered by insurance too. Check with your provider when your windshield cracks and see if they will cover the cost. Some automotive repair centers will even be willing to deal with the calls to your insurance company, so be sure to ask your shop if they offer this service.

Plus, if you live in Kentucky, Florida, or South Carolina, it's vital to get your insurer involved. If you are lucky enough to live in one of these three "zero-deductible states" when it comes to windshield repair, you could walk away from your auto shop with a brand-new windshield without paying anything at all. Be sure to check your policy and see if you qualify for this benefit.

Needing Tire Rotation

As you spend time on the road, you are sure to start to see the effect of your journey on your tires. Your front tires especially need to be rotated out of their spot, as they take the brunt of the force every time you turn and when you brake. So, just like the pros, you need to rotate your tires to get even wear and tear on them as you go.

Rotating tires can feel like a silly or even unnecessary piece of maintenance, but it's not. If your tires have uneven wear and tear, you are less likely to notice they need replacing. If you don't replace your tires when they need it, you end up with bald tires that lead you to skid across the road. That's why it's necessary to make sure you're setting up regular tire rotation and inspection of your wheels.

Worn Brake Pads

Lastly, you need to be checking on the health of your brake pads. Your brake pads are the pieces of machinery in your car that allow the brakes to do their job. Factory defects, as well as regular usage, can cause your pads to break down as you go. However, poorly maintained brake pads can lead to deadly accidents.

If you notice any difference in the speed of your braking, you should immediately get your vehicle checked out. But even if everything in your car is handling, as usual, you should get your brakes checked every 50,000 miles or so. You may not need to replace your brake pads every 50,000 miles immediately, but this checkpoint will give you a good understanding of your own vehicle's maintenance needs.

In The End

All in all, be sure to take care of your vehicle because it gets you safely from place to place. From your windshield to your tires, you want to feel confident in what's keeping you on the road.