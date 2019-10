How to Write a Research Paper on Formula 1

Formula 1 racing is one of the most celebrated sports in the world and most prestigious as well.

It is known to be one of the greatest shows with a considerable amount of influence over its fans. Now, most students who are taking courses related to sports or any other profession in one way or another must write a research paper. For the student in sports, you may be required to write on formula one racing. This guide gives you recommendable tips on how you can conduct your research and write a quality paper. It always seems hard and daunting, but with the right amount of time and hard work, it will be simple for you.

Start with researching on your topic and look for reliable sources to come up with a suitable thesis. Develop an outline and make a draft of your paper. This will help you in saving time and organizing your work in a manner that will be easy to read. Create more time to ensure that you thoroughly edit your work to achieve a quality paper. This step by step procedure will help you write one of the best research papers in formula one racing.

Do Research on Your Thesis Topic

First, make sure you carefully read your research prompt provided by your lecturer. Understand what is needed of you to accomplish it without going wrong. Underline the keywords in the paper such as contrast, define, discuss, compare, and analyze. This helps in identifying the subject matter and prevents you from delving so much into unrelated topics. Pull out points that relate closely to the topic. Ask for guidance if you do not understand a concept on the topic. There are times when you will not be provided with a specific topic that guides you in writing a quality paper on Formula 1. Try to pick one that will interest you and your readers. Lastly, let it be current.

Look for Reliable Sources

There are multiple sources, both online and in libraries that are related to formula 1 racing. Therefore, start by searching for these sources. From textbooks, articles, scholarly work, and reference materials written by writers that most students buy essay papers from. As you look for these sources, consider the following;

• Identify credible and reliable sources. Make sure they are up to date. Sources from websites, news, scientific research studies, and scholarly articles.

• Evaluate how other writers have approached the subject. Follow up with authoritative sources. Gather enough evidence to support your points.

• You will also need to cite your sources. Organize them and list them according to the specified format given on the task sheet. Use the recommended style. It could be Harvard, MLA, or Chicago.

Narrow Your Research Topic

When you start writing on formula 1 racing, there is a lot to mention in this sport. However, it is important to keep it simple and narrow. As you keep writing, make it more narrow and specific. Pick a subject and stick with it to the end. Avoid being too general; it will be hard for your readers to understand you. Home in on a more specific idea that will be easy for you to explain and cite from credible sources. It will also be easy to defend a specific topic than it is with a general one. You will avoid mixing of ideas more so in the early stages of researching. Regularly read the topic to allow yourself to get back on track.

Drafting Your Research Paper

A quality research paper is mostly defined by its structure. Therefore, make sure that you have a presentable structure that presents your points well. This is the skeleton of your paper. Present your arguments and thesis in the introduction. Let it attract the attention f your readers. Then build the argument around the body of your paper. Set a context if the topic is hard to understand. Have your ideas flow, each separated by paragraphs.

Also, make sure you address a counterargument to strengthen your statement. Also, your conclusion should be a summary of all your points. Sum up the arguments with a broader theme.

Editing Your Research Paper

Most writers make mistakes while writing, and these may have an impact on it. Therefore, make sure you go through it for revision. Check well on the grammar, spelling mistakes, and structure of your formula 1 racing research paper.

In conclusion, this guide is designed to offer you direction on how well you can write your paper. There is more to learn about thesis writing on not just formula one racing but also another subject. Search and read widely for more enlightenment about the same.