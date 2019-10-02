Virtue Fusion: All That You Want To Know About This Bingo Developer

Even if you know a little about gambling in the online space, you should at least have heard about the famous Virtue Fusion developers. Often this company is confused with another conglomerate in the production and creation of casino games – the Playtech.

The Playtech is a huge company that started with casino software, then added poker, bingo, options, etc. Virtue Fusion originally specialized in bingo and side games to it. As a result, PlayTech bought a competitor, abandoned the software of its development, and now the software from Virtue Fusion acts under the PlayTech brand. In fact, you can find both names on various bingo websites, but you need to understand that now it is the same thing. The current software version from PlayTech / Virtue Fusion is non-downloadable, you can play in almost any browser.

The software from PlayTech is the second most popular and the number of rooms on the network, but it is used by almost all the largest British bookmakers, where there are a lot of players, so it’s not inferior to the leaders in attendance.

The merger of the two companies took place in 2010, but the Virtue Fusion brand did not disappear from the monitors of gambling enthusiasts - today new sites with products of this company are still appearing. If you want to see the news, go to this website.

Why is the software from Virtue Fusion so remarkable? Why are gambling professionals and fans of online gambling talking and talking about him? Let's try to highlight the main features that distinguish gambling produced under the brand name Virtue Fusion.

1. To begin with, it is worthwhile to understand that the network of gaming halls of Virtue Fusion is very extensive. Today it unites more than 50,000 players all over the world (the exception is perhaps some countries where Virtue Fusion does not work, for example, in Russia, Ukraine or countries whose legislation opposes the development of online gambling on its territory). At the same time, in the most active hours, the number of participants in games in Virtue Fusion can reach a quarter of the total number of registered users - and this is more than 12,000 players!

2. Big jackpots are one of the main factors in the popularity of Virtue Fusion. Which of the players can resist the opportunity to compete for amounts with several zeros a couple of times a day?

3. The variety of games by Virtue Fusion is one more special feature. Their offers, only in the bingo style, include games in classic design, non-standard options (for example, 80 balls or half as much as this). Virtue Fusion also has interesting changes to bingo rules, with which there can be several winners in a game. For example, you have already broken a full house, but the lottery drum continues to play, giving out balls until a few more prizes are played among those who were before that one step from the victory. And, during the game, for successful combinations in the cards, you can get small bonuses that, when accumulated, will help you play once or twice for free.

4.The network draws: each of the sites with Virtue Fusion games has its own prize pools, but if they are part of the company's network, regularly all players on all platforms can compete for the main prizes, for example, once a month or once every six months. And then at stake will be really impressive amounts.

5. Not only global promotions from Virtue Fusion will be pleasant for your mood and wallet. For example, a company practices regular "slots of the day": when you play these bingo options, you can get additional bonuses. So, Virtue Fusion draws attention to its individual products and motivates customers to play further. And in fact, if you get a bonus for participating in the "game of the day", and you like the slot itself with its functionality and design, the likelihood that you will want to play it again increases.

6. Chatting on the Virtue Fusion network is a step towards making friends. Unlike other providers that provide general chats for the entire casino, Virtue Fusion has a more chamber-like atmosphere: here you do not have to communicate with entire crowds of people playing in different rooms at the same time, but you can discuss a specific game with your teammates.

7. The course towards the unification of mobile and desktop versions of the game: the policy of Virtue Fusion and its owner PlayTech is to make the bingo interface for smartphones and desktop computers unified, and at the same time to make unified registration for those who want to play on different types of devices in during the day.

In general, the software from PlayTech / Virtue Fusion is quite convenient. There are many options for games, it is also easy to deposit or withdraw money, you just have to want to - and start the game.