Singapore Grand Prix 2019: Where To Watch & Predictions

The gripping Singapore Grand Prix 2019 is about to begin at 11.30 on Friday, 20 September. Running until Sunday, 22 September, the Marina Bay Street Circuit is one of the most gripping in the entire motor racing calendar. If you are a motor racing enthusiast, this unique and prestigious race is an absolute must-see.

Where To Watch F1

If you are not lucky enough to be watching the race from the Grandstands in Singapore itself, then make sure your diary is free for some viewing action.

• Practice 1 - 20 September 11.30 – 13.00

• Practice 2 - 20 September 15.30 – 17.00

• Practice 3 – 21 September 13.00 – 14.00

• Qualifying – 21 September 16.00 – 17.00

• Race – 22 September 15.10 -17.10

Check out the drivers, teams and standings and get ready for the pre-race build-up and the main event. You can watch it on your local TV channel, with the schedules provided nearer the time of the race itself. Alternatively, get the full F1 fan experience by watching the live streaming action at nbcsports.com. You will feel like you are right there, watching the racing and team tactics every step of the way.

Winning Predictions



Marina Bay has witnessed some remarkable F1 scenes, from Renault's Fernando Alonso's controversial victory in 2008 to Lewis Hamilton's win last year.

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz are certainly heading the leaderboard. But there have also been some surprising events. It's certainly a shock that Ferrari has failed to win a race so far this season. Marina bay has one of the highest speed potential of any of the F1 circuits, so teams, drivers and bettors are also looking to the Singaporean weather forecast. Keep your fingers crossed and start studying the competitor's performance from the green light to the chequered flag. All bets are open!

Available Betting Options

If you fancy celebrating the F1 action with a wager, then you will find all the best Singapore Grand Prix odds online. There are lots of options, from outright prices for individual drivers to the fastest completed lap. You can browse on casinoguide.nz for the full range of available markets and the best odds.

The stakes are high in F1, with teams and drivers desperate to score on the GP leaderboard. Each race is more than exhilarating to watch. Combine this thrill with choosing a winning driver or team in Singapore. Explore multiple betting options which start in the qualifying stages and end in real-time race action on the day. There is a host of opportunity as every piece of Championship drama makes its way to the betting options available.

This prestigious race in Singapore is pivotal. Which drivers will be taking home the points this year and will your predictions make you part of the winning team?