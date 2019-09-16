Slot machines inspired by Formula 1

Whenever the Grand Prix is on the cards you will notice that there are many things in the shops which follow that theme. You'll find toys of all kinds, as well as baseball caps, jumpers, and many other things all made as replicas of the cars or drivers.

Not surprising, then that casinos also follow the trend and produce slot machines which are inspired by formula 1 cars and drivers.

Even though slots are often considered to be slow and methodical, there is a new trend with themed slots which include activity characters.

Slot machines have long since followed the latest trend with their designs. In fact, this is what makes them so attractive to their players. You've possibly seen slot designs based on anything from Greek mythology to Superheroes. As soon as a new trend appears, the slots will have a new design for players.

Most new slots do not need any great amount of time learning how to play them but, any new trend is better if you know some of the features which it offers. So, it's worth reading up on the new games to become familiar with them.

Many new casinos will adopt the latest trends to attract players of other age groups, and formula 1 certainly attracts players of most ages.

So, with formula 1 on our minds, let's look at the slots you'll find now.

Formula X Slots

These slot machines are totally based on Formula 1 although it is not true to the real images. Rather they bring quite a nostalgic cartoon style of art to the player. For anyone who enjoyed the animation period, this will bring back memories of the 50's and 60's.

The colours are vibrant and bright, with great images to capture your imagination with every turn.

Formula X is a progressive slot game where you can win pay-outs of up to thousands. There are 5 reels which can range between 0.25 and 25.00 for a single spin.

There are three jackpots on offer. You need to play the maximum number of lines which is 25 to get this.

The slot game comes with bonus rounds and free spins and you'll find that it is a great game for modest betters as well as more advanced players.

For anyone who enjoyed slots back in the day, this game will have them feeling all nostalgic again!

Good to Go

This is another slot game that formula 1 fans will go nuts about. What you will see is that while the game does not blatantly advertise Ferrari, red is the dominant colour. That being said, the game does not give the impression of supporting any one team over another.

The game does a great job of showing the spirit of formula 1 and the reels have symbols such as a pilot wearing a helmet, a shiny bright car, a wheel and the famous checkered flag.

What will amuse players is the wild card which is shown as a blonde woman. If you are lucky to hit her it can land you 5,000 times your bet amount.

There are some strategies which you will need to play this game well and even win as landing on the winning symbols can be quite challenging. It takes some thinking and planning to prepare your own strategy.

However, if you want a game that mixes all the thrills of the race circuit and the adrenaline you get from a slot machine then you will enjoy this game.

Formula 1 by Globo Tech

Here's another themed slot game which has been developed by Globo Tech. The design is based on comic art in a style that you may not normally see in slots.

As with other formula 1 based slot machines the symbols are what you would expect from this theme. The bonus symbol is a girl wearing a cap and holding a cup which the wild symbol is of the finish line.

There are 15 symbols with 21 pay lines and you can bet on any amount in amounts that range from cents to $5 although the maximum amount you can bet in a single spin is $100.

Other than the amounts, this game works much the same as most other slots. There are a few added features such as more free spins than other machines, and a gambling feature.

To sum up

While casinos always seek to follow the latest trends even in their slot machines, having formula 1 themed slots may not be quite what you expected. With all the excitement of formula 1 racing, you may have thought it not suitable for slots which are normally based on methodical thoughts and strategies.

Fortunately, developers are always trying to come up with ideas to draw customers to the casino, so having slots in a formula theme is a great idea. Not only do the slots capture the excitement and passion of the race, they also give you a great gaming session.

It's worth it to take a little time before you start to pay and do your research so that you are familiar with all the extra quirks these games offer. Once you have clued yourself up on them, you will be delighted in how much fun they are.

Anyone who is a fan of formula 1 racing will thoroughly enjoy having a go at these new themed games.