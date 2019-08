Specialties and Training of Formula 1 - The Racing Beast

Formula 1 is a trendy car for racing that needs no introduction.

It's the apogee of motorsport, and its engineers have pushed the envelope by introducing a design that is way more responsive and agile than most motorsport cars. While many people are aware of its prestige and unbelievable speed, not many know about the internal functions and working of the vehicle. Formula 1 cars achieve unimaginably high rates by generating aerodynamic downforce in large amounts.

What It Takes to Become a Formula 1 Racer

The complex planning and a veneer over the globetrotting logistics' large organization are commonly visible on a race. The car is so beautifully engineered that racing has become more about car performance than the skills of the drivers. Even the best drivers in the world with lesser cars can't beat Formula 1 because the car more than fills up the voids in the racing skills of its drivers.

It's not easy to be a driver of Formula 1. It takes years of practice to be good enough to compete in a race with Formula 1. In a way, the drivers are engineered just like the cars themselves.

It's almost impossible to become a racer of Formula 1 on one's own. Learners don't have to write an essay that they'd successfully do the following expert essay writer tips – it takes intensive training to become an expert driver. Renault Sport's Academy director, Mia Sharizman recruits young children with promising skills to train them for driving Formula 1. The children are as young as 15 years of age, whereas the karting career of a kid begins at the age of 7 years.

Cost of Training of Driving on Formula 1

The cost of every season ranges from €50,000 to €75,000. The cost burden is quite understandably huge, and it's primarily the dads who are the seed investors of the upcoming generation of drivers of Formula 1. At the same time, it is the main obstacle that distances us from a Formula 1 that's more inclusive. Historically, the world champion drivers have all been white men including Jacques Villeneuve, Michael Schumacher, Damon Hill, Fernando Alonso, and Mika Hakkinen, so it's mainly the rich white boys who are inspired.

Training and Development of Junior Formula 1 Drivers

Not much is spoken or printed about the junior drivers. Most of them are relatively unknown, yet they are the ones who are all set to define Formula 1's future. Most of the quickest upcoming racers find it highly competitive to get a drive in the series of respected juniors, but the impact of specific championships is more compared to that of the others. For example, 79.2% of the line up of F1 in 2014 can be attributed to the category of Formula 3.

A relatively new formula for the scheme of development of drivers is racing into the breach. Young drivers get opportunities to be guided by members of top racing teams under such programs, but it is tough to get a place in them as the process involved is highly competitive. Some of the most recognizable names of F1 have used this route to get successful, including Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel.

Formula 1 Then Vs. Now

Formula 1 tends to have the attitude of people changing about it from time to time. We love the car in the 90s and lost interest in it for a while after that as its grotesque cost dawned upon me. Now, we have discovered a pleasing middle after noticing the immense effort that is involved in making it as well as in getting trained to drive it. Over time, Formula 1 has addressed all the pain points that we once complained about. They include but are not limited to the high cost of its exotic parts, which are discarded after one time use as they symbolize extravagance rather than efficiency and the preference of spectacle in comparison to safety.

However, Formula 1 that exists presently is different from the one made in the 90s, and in many ways, things have altered for the better. While the race series is yet not perfect, it is still headed in the correct direction. While it does that, it is keeping the audience excited, and hundreds of thousands of young fans are inspired. It provides jobs to countless passionate and extremely talented enthusiasts who like doing this and which does not feel like a chore.