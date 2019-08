How to Get Access to the Biggest Lottery Jackpots?

Lottery is a game that has been keeping people entertained for years.

Not a day goes by without hearing about someone winning a big jackpot and changing their lives completely. Lottery winnings can change lives and one example of that is something the winner of the biggest lottery prize in US history, $1.5 billion, did. She donated some of her money to the Alabama tornado victims. It's stories like this that make people buy tickets and give themselves a chance of turning their lives around.

If it's your first time playing the lottery than perhaps you're wondering what a jackpot is. A jackpot the amount of money that has been collected for prizes that weren't awarded in previous draws. When no one wins in any of the lottery categories that's when the jackpot starts. Different games have a different way to determine the way money will be distributed, how many jackpots will be available per draw and what part goes to a certain category. The games also determine whether a guaranteed minimum will be available and what maximum number of times the prize can be rolled over.

Now that you've familiarized yourself with how jackpots are created and distributed it's time to move on. One of the most popular lottery games is Mega Millions. In the first-ever draw there was a jackpot winner who received $28 million. One week later a second jackpot winner emerged meaning that there were two jackpots from the first 3 drawings.

Buying more tickets gives you a bigger chance to win the jackpot. To take part in a lottery game you'd have to register first. After that, you'll receive a confirmation e-mail that the account was successfully created. Next, you hop back to the site, log in and pick the numbers on your ticket. All tickets are online so you don't have to worry about losing one. When you win a drawing or earn a jackpot you will immediately be notified when Mega Millions sends you an e-mail.

Another question that might pop up is: How good are my chances? Unfortunately, if you're not a US citizen you can't participate in any Mega Millions lotteries. If you live in the US, you will be delighted to know that jackpots have been won in: Indiana, Arkansas, Maryland, California, New York, Ohio, New Hampshire, New Jersey, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, and many more jurisdictions. Since the game began in 2002, 185 jackpots have been won so far.