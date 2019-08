Hamilton continues Formula One dominance with victory at the Hungarian GP

Lewis Hamilton took a dramatic win in Hungary at the weekend.

The Mercedes driver continues to dominate over the sport and has continued to be very well supported by punters via online betting. This is little surprise considering his remarkable record in recent years, as he looks to secure a third successive Drivers' Championship title.

Hamilton continued his impressive early season form with a victory at the recent Hungarian GP. This took place at the Hungaroring race track in Mogyorod as Hamilton won the race ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. With Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel taking the final podium finish. This was a very dominant victory as Hamilton won the race by 17.796 seconds, with a further 61.433 seconds back to Vettel. This meant Hamilton picked up the maximum 25 points and further extended his lead at the top of the Drivers' Championship. Hamilton now has a 62 point lead over the second placed driver and teammate Valtteri Bottas.

This victory in Hungary was the eighth of the season for Hamilton from just 12 races, which is a further example of his domination at present. These victories starting in Bahrain back in March, before following up in China, Spain, Monaco, Canada, France and Great Britain. His only defeats have come from teammate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. The latter has won two out of the last four races with victories in Austria and Germany. Whereas Bottas picked up two early victories in the Australian opener, before following up in Azerbaijan.

These results give a further indication of just how far ahead Mercedes are at present as they continue to control the Constructors Championship. This is surprising as prior to the start of the season, Ferrari were expected to pose a major threat to Mercedes. However, this has failed to materialise.

Next up is the Belgium Grand Prix, with the race taking place on the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. Hamilton started on pole last season but could only finish second as Vettel won the race, with Verstappen finishing in third. Vettel will be hoping for a similar performance this time around, so he can gain his first win of the current campaign.

Following this it is the Italian Grand Prix, with the race taking place on the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. Hamilton will again head in as the strong favourite for victory as he was an impressive winner of the race last season, with his teammate Bottas finishing in third. Raikkonen then took second for the Ferrari team.