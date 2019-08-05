Three Great Motor Racing Games to Try

When we're not glued to our TV screens watching the latest Formula 1 action, many fans of motor racing often look towards the virtual experience to recapture the buzz of this phenomenally high-octane sport.

Titles such as the F1 franchise and Project CARS are games that most of us will already know, however, there's a great selection of motor sports games that have often been missed by gamers. These are three that are well worth trying.

Automobilista

Compared to some of the better-known motor racing titles out there, such as the official F1 series by Codemasters or Project CARS from Slightlymad Studios, it's fair to say that Automobilista by Reiza Studios is one that's gone under the radar for many fans of the genre. Despite not quite matching the same graphics detail as rival games, there's no doubt that Automobilista more than makes up for that in gameplay and customisation.

The core simulations on offer are Brazilian racing series', including Stock Car v8, Copa Petrobas de Marcas, Formula 3 Brazil and the Mitsubishi Lancer Cup. However, beyond that Brazilian core is an incredibly diverse range of other racing experiences, which indie developer Reiza Studios have incorporated thanks to successful crowdfunding campaigns, plus extensive modding support.

From racing in tiny karts to competing in the bulky Formula Truck series, Formula Vee, to endurance racing and managing complete 24-hour events. What's more, Automobilista also lovingly recreates the joy of Formula 1 racing through the decades, from the golden age of the 60s and 70s, through to the 80s turbo era and the V12 cars of the 90s, then beyond to the present day.

Supe It Up

There's no doubt that one of the most popular gaming genres around at present is online slots. However, compared to games based around movie franchises and other sport like soccer, there isn't a big selection of motor racing themed slots. Despite being originally released by Microgaming back in 2006, Supe It Up can genuinely be considered old but gold, while still very popular amongst players at online casino sites.

Supe It Up is a simple slots game with 5 reels and 25 pay-lines, offering multiple ways to win while playing, along with vibrant colours and a dashboard layout to keep motor racing fans entertained. Several special features and symbols include Wild, Multiplier, Scatter, Free Spins and most appealing of all, the Gamble feature. This gives players the opportunity to take a chance and increase their winnings.

Dangerous Driving

If you're looking for something a little more pulse-pumping, more focused on frantic arcade-style action than faithful emulations, then as the name would suggest, Dangerous Driving might be just up your street. Developer Three Fields Entertainment are the same minds behind the popular Burnout series, and with their latest game, they've aimed to put aggression back on the motor racing menu.

Packed with a great variety of different modes, although in all of them the aim is to take more risks as you drive, with higher speed and boosts being the reward for players eager to push their vehicle to the limits. Battle rivals in 1 vs 1 Face Off and Eliminator races, speeding through traffic to be the first across the finish line, beat the clock in Survival mode, try Road Rage to smash opponents off the road, or catch them as the police in Pursuit mode.

All of this action is set amidst beautifully rendered scenery surrounding the blazing tarmac, including canyons, deserts, snow-covered mountains and much more; inspired by North American National Park locations. Hours of fun and spectacular crashes in this one, once you master the controls and the frantic pace of the game.