Haas is Proving NASCAR Know-How is Transferable to F1

It has only been just over three years since Haas debuted in F1 at the 2016 Australian Grand Prix but the American team born out of an established NASCAR set-up is fast becoming one of the key players in the Formula One midfield.

They landed a sixth and fifth-place finish in their first two races and came eighth in the 2016 and 2017 Championship before claiming fifth place in 2018, with 93 points. The current season has not started as well, mainly due to a string of retirements for Romain Grosjean, but they are still just 10 points adrift of sixth-ranked Alfa Romeo and hope to rise up the constructor's table in the second half of the season.

High-risk venture

From a business point of view, launching an F1 team is a high-risk venture. With so many teams operating on a financial knife-edge, those that enter the sport arguably do it for the passion rather than the financial security. And Team Principal, Gene Hass, knows all about the perils of motorsport thanks to his time spent in charge of NASCAR team, Stewart-Haas Racing.

NASCAR has seen a lot of teams disappear in recent years as they have struggled to turn a profit in a sport where everyone except the team seems to be making money. But having found success in such a difficult environment, the Ohio-born businessman felt compelled to make a go of it in F1.

Stewart-Haas Racing won the 2011 and 2014 drivers and owners championships so know what it takes to win in a highly competitive racing environment. They are also one of only five teams to have won in each of the three national touring divisions. Their No. 1 driver, Kevin Harvick, is third-favourite to take the 2019 crown.

Defying the sceptics

There were plenty of sceptics when Haas first announced their intention to enter F1, mainly due to the fact the two disciplines are so different. One is a stock car racing series featuring highly modified versions of production models, while the other is the highest class of motor racing, featuring specially constructed single-seater race cars with an open-wheel design and the engine positioned towards the rear.

However, Haas hit the ground running having brought much of their technical expertise and a huge amount of organisational skills to the paddock. They quickly understood the importance of reliability and strategy and put that to good use in their opening two races. It hasn't always been smooth sailing but the fact they are able to run closer to the four biggest teams rather than battling it out with the fallen giants from Grove, Williams, shows they are on the right track. And there is a strong case to suggest that if they can get the right driver line-up in 2020, they could progress even further.

It took Haas nearly five years to finally get their F1 car on the track but they have proved to be worthy participants at the pinnacle of motorsport.