Top 8 Must-Haves before Moving Into a New Home

You've waited years to be able to buy your dream home and that day is finally around the corner. You've got the keys to the house and you have obtained home insurance quotes and you're all set, right? Well, unless you're moving to a fully furnished abode, you need to make sure you have all the things you'll need.

Some items are "nice" to have, such as an antique lamp or a painting you bought from your recent vacation. Others are quite convenient when you think about it, such as a can and bottle opener for your kitchen. However, there are simply some things that you must put in place as quickly as possible when you move into a new home.

Take a look:

1. A bed and some sheets. This is perhaps the first thing you need in your home. As a homeowner, you should be able to practice some sort of foresight on your part, and anticipate that at the end of the day, you're going to need to rest and sleep. That means after trying to fix the house and put in other stuff during the day, at the end you can just plop yourself down on the bed and sleep.

2. A couch. You can't expect to stand around all day, and it can be rather pathetic to just sit on the floor when you need some rest. A couch is a nice place to rest your feet a bit when you've become tired of moving furniture around. Also, if you have a friend helping you move in, he or she can always sleep on the couch so you can both be ready for tomorrow's moving activities.

3. A TV in the living room. TVs are necessary evils, because boredom is something you don't want to experience. Just install the TV and let the sound and images run in the background while you work. When you're resting, you can watch a bit. TVs can keep everyone calm, especially if you have kids when you move in.

4. Bathroom supplies. Sooner or later people will use the bathroom, and it can get extremely awkward if you don't have toilet paper. Include a towel, soap, and shampoo when you want to take a shower before going to bed, and don't forget your toothbrush.

5. Snacks. Sure, it's possible for you to call for pizza, and this is actually convenient for lunch and dinner when you're moving in. But you and your friends and family can get the munchies while arranging your furniture and furnishings, so you should have plenty of snacks available. That means you need bottled water too.

6. Coffee supplies. Who doesn't need coffee in the morning and at various times of the day? If you're partial to tea, then go for tea. But for most people, you need coffee. So you better have a coffee machine and some coffee in the kitchen, or at the very least you can have instant coffee. You don't need gourmet coffee for this type of occasions - but you need coffee whenever you need it!

7. First aid kit. If something can go wrong, it will. That's especially true when you have a bunch of people carrying and moving furniture and other stuff inside a home. Someone will get cut or injured, so have a first aid kit ready.

8. Basic tool kit. Hopefully you have someone there who has some basic knowledge of DIY tasks. But you can do plenty with a screwdriver, a hammer, and some pliers.

Don't forget these items when you move in, and you'll find that day one will be much better when you have these things around!