Analysis of 5 Most Loved F1 Teams

With the British Grand Prix coming to an end early this month, fans are all geared up to witness their favourite teams clash again in the German Grand Prix which is scheduled for 22nd July. Moreover, the 2018 calendar is jam-packed with the exciting GP events, one of which is the Singapore GP, which everyone is looking forward to.

Considering the recent rise in the motorsport betting, we have analysed the recent performance of some of the most loved F1 teams, which might help you in placing your bets wisely.

Ferrari

Ferrari is among the more comfortable teams in the F1 league with their current championship position of 1. They presented their fastest car till date in Bahrain – SF71-H, which won them the 1st position and best qualifying at the pole position. With Sebastian Vettel in their arsenal, they are sure to continue their consistent good performance, which is also indicated by their recent British GP win.

Mercedes

Right after Ferrari is Mercedes at the 2nd championship position. They also held the runner up title in the Australian and British GP races and the best qualifying at the pole position in Australian GP. Though, the team is showing decent performance, they lack a fool proof strategy. On top of this, their overheating tyres in the W09 can further add to their problem, and shows everyone that they may not be invincible.

McLaren

With 3rd position in the championship races, the best result by McLaren in the races has been in Australia where they bagged the 5th position. With their recent move to Renault power and making their car deign more aggressive, they have a lot to learn for taking advantage on the track. Same has been agreed by Fernando Alonso as well during the Bahrain race. However, if their project car turns out to be better, as claimed by Fernando, they may have a chance in shooting up in the ranks.

Red Bull

Unlike some other teams in the F1, Red Bull has a lot to improve upon, and their 2018 performance has been modest to say the least. Max Verstappen's collision with Lewis Hamilton and the two unfortunate spins did do some damage to the team. Furthermore, the Australian grid penalty on Daniel Ricciardo has also pulled the team down. However, Max's recent win in the Austrian GP indicates that they may be headed in the right direction. Their current championship position is 4th.

Renault

Renault too has had a disappointing season in 2018 considering the raised expectations from RS18. Their current championship position is 7th and their best race result has been in Bahrain where they landed at the 6th position. The news of the team planning to actualize certain concepts to their cars like the modifications to the front wing, and speculations of the two-time world champion, Fernando Alonso returning to the team adds some hope to the fans.