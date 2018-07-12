Santino Ferrucci given a ban after colliding with teammate

Haas F1 Junior Driver Banned After Collision

While F1 motorsport fans are still firmly absorbed in the drama and excitement that has followed the British Grand Prix, it is important to remember that the Formula 1 has is more than just the title race. While Hamilton’s comments were certainly interesting and the race analysis a bit of a mystery, we can shift our attention elsewhere for the movement.

Haas has also been in the spotlight lately and it seems there is more drama in the works. Haas Formula 1 Junior driver, Santino Ferrucci has been handed a four-race ban from Formula 2 after he crashed into his team-mate Arjun Maini. This was directly after the sprint race on Sunday at Silverstone.

According to reports, the young driver drove directly into the rear left-hand side of Maini’s car on the cool down lap at the completion of the race. The ban means that Ferrucci will be fined a cool €60,000 and miss out on the next two rounds at the Hungary and Spa.

Ferrucci Will Miss out on Hungary and Spa

It has also been reported that Ferrucci was seen driving with one glove off between the F2 paddock and the F1 paddock on Sunday as well. This is of course not permitted on the track. The reports go on to say that it appeared that the young driver was holding a mobile phone in his hand. For this offence and the crash, Ferrucci was handed his fine that was the equivalent of quite a large online pokies win.

The Haas driver was disqualified from Sunday’s sprint race since it was determined that he forced his team mate Maini off the road at turn 4. When he was hit, Maini got on the radio and complained that his unwieldy team mate should be banned. It is also worth mentioning that the pair clashed in the main feature race on Saturday. At the time, Ferrucci was given a time penalty for apparently forcing Maini off the track as well.

The results of all of this will be his absence from the Hungary and Spa rounds of the Championship in which his is currently sitting in 18th position in the points count. Gunther Steiner, the Haas F1 team principal confirmed that the team would be investigating the incident. He said that he saw the incident on television when the race was screened. At the time he said he didn’t realise what was happening as he didn’t hear the audio. He was made aware of the problems after the race.

Steiner said that he will deal with the young drivers in a week or so and get more information out of them and determine their future. He understands that something has gone wrong, but he doesn’t have enough information to make a confirmed comment on what the cause is and what can be done.

Following this incident, it came to light that yet another penalty was given after Sunday’s F2 race. According to officials, Luca Ghiotto failed to maintain the minimum delta time under the virtual safety car. His penalty means he drops his points for sixth. Nyck de Vries then moves up into sixth, Alexander Albon moves to seventh and Ralph Boschung grabs the final paying points.