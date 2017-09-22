How to Get the Thrill of the Track in your Everyday Car

Let's face it - you can't always afford the flashiest car on the market, and that's OK.

Some of you may have used Honda cars, some of you might have a 00 plate Renault Clio with endless lumps and bumps, but there's no point in getting yourself down about it. Instead, there are ways to make driving your everyday car that little bit more exciting without splashing the cash, ending the days of lusting over the new Nissan G-TR.

Altering the Engine

When we think of track racing, we think of those echoing revs that pump smoke out of the exhaust, and really, it's a thrilling feeling to have the vibrations rattle your bones. So, if your everyday car isn't giving you enough thrills, why not swap out the engine to give it a little bit more power? It doesn't always cost a fortune, with mods being relatively cheap depending on the model of your car. Rocker arms, for example, can be changed in order to change the power and movements of your car, adding a bit more excitement into your driving experience.

Reduce the Mass of your Car

It isn't rocket science to figure out that the heavier your car is, the groggier its movement will be. So, to pick up some extra speed, ensure that the mass is at a minimum, with limited items in the boot of your car as well as the glove box. And, ultimately, try to restrict the amount of passengers you have whilst seeking these thrills, as the most people in your car, the heavier it will become. You're bound to notice the difference once you've emptied your car as much as possible, and therefore when you realise how much sharper the turns are, it suddenly becomes much more exciting. If emptying your car is a bit of a challenge, try your best to evenly distribute the weight, as this can help movement slightly.

Steering

Steering systems are much more appreciated by drivers when there is an accurate response. The quicker the car reacts to the turn of the wheel, the more exciting and professional it feels. By feeling more in tune with your car, the excitement rises, as opposed to having a car that you don't get along with because of its sluggish reactions. Therefore, you should do some research into how this can be altered. In older cars, it's sometimes possible to get a mechanic to reduce the stiffness of steering, making turns much sharper.

Bigger Tyres

Again, these don't have to break to bank, but yet can massively improve the luxury feel of the car. Bigger tyres can really improve the look of a car, even if it is second-hand with scuffed paint work. But, not only does it improve the appearance, it also improves the performance of the car, putting you one step closer to being racing track-ready.