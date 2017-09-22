What are the safest cars to drive

Safety is just one major concern for a majority of people looking to buy a car - and rightly so!

Although car safety has significantly improved over a number of years, it's still a factor that is vital to consider when it comes to buying a brand new or used car. Even though all new car models are required to pass a safety test based on a minimum safety standard, you should conduct your own research to find out how safe your potential new vehicle really is. You should consider the protection of yourself as a driver and the safety of passengers, including children, as well as pedestrians and safety assist. If you are involved in an accident, make sure you are aware of how much you can claim, including the average amount of a whiplash payout, to receive what you deserve. Below are just five of the safest cars you can drive, whether you're on a budget or want to reward yourself with a top of the range model.

Toyota Prius

The Toyota Prius is perfect for those looking for a large family car with a 5 star EURO NCAP safety rating. Safety features include driver, passenger, rear, side and read head, side and rear body airbag as well as brake assist, child safety locks and traction control. From as little as £23,309 you could be the proud owner of this reliable car. Better yet, the Toyota Pruis uses less fuel and the hybrid vehicle is designed to burn fuel more cleanly so you'll be polluting less and saving money at the same time.

Hyundai Ioniq

From £19,856 this state of the art car could be yours. Thanks to its high performance design, you can enjoy a pleasurable drive cruising down the motor way. With 28 kWh batter power and 174 mile battery range, you don't have to worry about the time you spend playing music with the engine off. It even charges faster than a smartphone! This luxurious 5 star small family car is equipped with a speed and land assistance system as well as a seat belt reminder which significantly improves the chance of avoiding a severe injury or even death.

Audi Q2

The Audi Q2 is an ideal small off-road alternative to the Toyota Pruis and Hyundai Ioniq. Not only does the design incorporate style and class, all models are sold equipped with a full array of airbags and two rear child-seat mounting points, plus there are a number of embedded safety systems to help prevent accidents including the automatic emergency stop and lane assist to make sure you don't move out of your lane while on the motorway.

Peugeot 3008

The Peugeot 3008 is a great alternative to the Audi Q2 if you're looking for a slightly less expensive yet reliable small car to get you from A to B. Not only is the Peugeot 3008 family friendly, it can be yours from £27,485 when bought new. When it comes to crossover class, the Peugeot 3008 is definitely high in the ranks. Whilst it's enjoyable to drive, it's practical too and offers everything you might need in a car. It's also economical. Fuel efficient cars reduce oil independence and emit less air pollutants that contribute towards harming the environment.

Mercedes Benz E-class

Out of all five cars, the executive Mercedes Benz E-class model is without a doubt the safest vehicle. The car itself is equipped with some state of the after safety features include the attention and active brake assist meaning it could quite easily be the most intelligent car on the road. As one of the most ground-breaking safety cars, the Mercedes Benz E-class is the ideal car. Not only can it steer, accelerate and brake by itself, it can even warn you of a crash by playing a sound and help you change lanes.