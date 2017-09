Jaguar 'Arrive and Drive' support series for Formula E

Jaguar has unveiled plans for a fully-electric support series to run alongside selected races in the FIA Formula E Championship from season five - titled the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY.+

The Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY will be the first production battery electric vehicle racing series, featuring cars based on Jaguar's first battery electric vehicle - the Jaguar I-PACE performance SUV, which hits the road later next year.

Modified Jaguar I-PACE cars will have the opportunity to compete on the same weekend at select Formula E events, using the same circuit layout as the electric street racing series - with the planned schedule consisting of a practice and qualifying session, followed by a 30-minute race.

"Jaguar has been a welcome addition to Formula E and a fantastic advocate for electric street racing," said Alejandro Agag, Founder & CEO of Formula E. "I'm delighted that in addition to the Panasonic Jaguar Racing team competing on the Formula E grid, we'll also be adding to our race day schedule with a competitive new support series for season five - the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY.

"The competition will offer more entertainment for fans in-between sessions and is further testament to the advances in battery technology and exciting electric performance. I hope Jaguar will allow me to bring my race suit and helmet... and maybe get behind the wheel myself!"

"Jaguar returned to racing in 2016 with the mission 'Race to Innovate'," added Gerd Mäuser, Chairman of Jaguar Racing. "With the launch of the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY, we've strengthened our commitment to battery electric vehicles, international motorsport and Formula E. As a British team, we're proud to announce today the launch of the world's first production battery electric vehicle championship.

"We've always said we want to prove our electrification technologies on the track - this is the proof. I'm looking forward to seeing a full grid of Jaguar I-PACE race cars in late 2018, soon after the first Jaguar I-PACE hits the road in Europe.

"Ultimately, this innovative series will enhance the technology in our future electric vehicles and benefit our customers. Formula E has grown exponentially since we joined as the first premium manufacturer last year, with recent commitments from Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche."

The Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY will offer a complete 'Arrive and Drive' package for 20 drivers at each event, including professional technical support, spare parts and equipment. Technical specifications, schedule and participation costs will be released in 2018, with venues and calendar subject to FIA approval.

The announcement follows Jaguar Land Rover's commitment to electrification, with all new models incorporating electric or hybrid technology from 2020.