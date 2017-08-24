Sudden Strike 4 and Zero Time Dilemma

Sudden Strike 4

Sudden Strike 4 was successfully launched on 15 August 2017. It is an action-war game based on World War 2. It focuses on real-time strategies implemented in the battlefield. Sudden Strike 4 sends you on 3 crusades or campaigns with more than 20 missions with battlefield support is arranged. The player's mission is to command the British and American, German or Soviet army. The player can choose a commander from nine different commanders such as George Patton or Bernard Montgomery. These commanders possess effective battlefield strategies that unlock combat and valuable command skills for your troops.

The player's ability to show tactical battlefield skills is tested in 20 battlefield scenarios. As you progress in the battlefield, points and bonuses are awarded to you. Also, new battlefields are unlocked. In combat, you can use tanks, snipers, occupy buildings or unleash a devastating airstrike. The game is improved from the previous one, the battlefield is bigger. There are more units, better graphics to make the game more realistic. Any more efforts to make it more real would have turned the game into an online casino real money game.

Zero Time Dilemma

The PlayStation 4 version was released on 17 August 2017 in North America and Japan. Zero Time Dilemma is an adventurous, horror, thriller game based on nine people who are kidnapped by a person named Zero (player). Three teams are made out of these nine people and forced to play a deadly game called the "Decision Game".

The player plays the parts of three of the characters and plays through the sections. The story is comprised of animated cinematics, the room- escape puzzles, and choices for the player to make. The sections can be played within a time frame of 90 minutes without following any order. You must kill at least six people out nine. You must make difficult decisions that force them to choose between their morals, freedom, and humanity. The whole concept of this game is time. Kidnapped players wear bracelets that inject them with a drug after 90 minutes that cause memory loss till they are not able to escape.