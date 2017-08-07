The F1 Championship

In all there are ten teams made up of two cars that take part in twenty Grand Prix across the world, with the points system awarding drivers for the highest finishing position.

For the winner there are 25 Formula 1 points per race, second position earn 18 points, and the driver that finishes third receives 15 points. From there the points won reduces gradually until the 10th place In the event of a tie, a count back system will then be used as a tie breaker. This means that a driver's best result is used to decide the standings.

On a race weekend all teams will take part in three free practice sessions which is a F1 Qualifying format which is made up of three parts, and then finally the race itself. At the end of the season the accumulated points gained across each race weekend are totaled up at the end of the racing season, and then the drivers are ranked in the Formula 1 points standings.

Whoever finishes the season with the most amount of points earn the title of FIA Formula One World Drivers Champion.

There are a few ways to but a bet on the F1, with the key area being outright betting. This is a bet that is put over the course of the whole racing season, rather than a bet on one single event, and due to Formula One's nature bets can be placed throughout the event.

Another popular wager is on which driver will win the whole Championship, or a punter can place a bet on any driver to win a race, and also to finish on the podium.

You might otherwise want to place a bet on which team will finish with the most points gained from their two drivers after a full season of racing.

For the race event itself there are quite a few bets that can be placed, and these include: The race winner, the fastest lap, pole potion, podium placing and safety car. The safety car bet is actually on whether one will appear during the Grand Prix.

Remember to read up on the drivers track preferences before making a bet, and looking at the race previews is always a good idea in order to glean some information that might help you make the right choices before placing that all important bet.

