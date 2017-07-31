F1 Grand Prix 2017: Mid-term overview

The 2017 season's Grand Prix has brought us many interesting surprises, along with new cars and drivers. Before the championship, the odds that Ferrari would become the new favourite were pretty high, and even Lewis Hamilton commented that there is a very high probability. After 10 races it has proved to be like that indeed, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel at the top with 177 points. Mercedes gained most points with the successful cooperation of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, however, at this stage, is still difficult to say if they will manage to maintain the lead.

Lewis Hamilton won most races, gaining 4 wins in total, but he also experienced some devastating moments as in the Monaco Grand Prix, where he finished 7th. In many difficult moments, Bottas compensated for his win, managing even to finish first twice – in both Austria and Russia. In fact, in most of the races he gained a place in the top 3 with 154 points overall, which is 23 below Vettel. Hamilton was in an almost similar situation before the British Grand Prix, after which he managed to close in to the German by 19 points, which left him with a gap of only one point.

After such interesting outcomes, there is still much time were each of the teams could turn the tables. Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen performed well in most of the challenges, and at times his luck was running out, but after none wins, there might be coming more from him. Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo started exponentially to gain points after the first races, to win the race in Azerbaijan and be the fourth in the table with 117 points. His teammate, the 19 year-old Max Verstappen has shown that he has a truly high potential and would become much better in the following years. The world champions could be currently racing with a truly fierce opponent of the near future. Who knows how it will look in a couple of years?

McLaren's Fernando Alonso encountered many problems along his races, he even quit the Grand Prix for a while, because he couldn't bear with Honda's engine. Probably few would be able to bear with it, considering we saw engine failures on almost every track. His teammate, Stoffel Vandoorne, is also not shining, but he might also pull out something interesting in the next competitions.

Williams' Felipe Massa has also made some interesting moves along his races with his teammate Lance Stroll. The 18-year old Canadian has shown that has the skill, and might become a much tougher opponents in the years to come.

Force India's Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon were not bad, but they will have to do more in order to confront the top-notch drivers. The safety car has been not a rare occurrence at this Grand Prix, and many drivers have suffered dropdowns due to frequent collisions, where often drivers of Toro Rosso, Sauber, Renault, McLaren and Haas F1 didn't manage to make their ways until the end.

Mercedes' and Ferraris' drivers are taking the lead in this competition, however, it gets very intriguing at this point, as there is still time for each of the sides to make a major impact.