Hamilton admits he could 'do a Rosberg'

Lewis Hamilton admits he's not sure he is going to complete his current contract with Mercedes.

In remarks reported by the Reuters news agency after his victory at the circuit of Silverstone, the triple world champion British recognized that he could do like Nico Rosberg.

While under contract with Mercedes until the end of 2018, Hamilton has insinuated that he may decide to retire after this 2017 season if he wins a fourth Formula 1 this year.

Hamilton, who returned to a Sebastian Vettel point in the championship said "Except when I'm with my family, I've never been happier than when I'm driving a Formula One car to the limit."

He added "I'm not able to say what's going to happen in the next six months, as far as my current contract is concerned, and I know I love auto racing. I've never been as well piloted as now.

"But it's impossible to know what life holds for you," he added. "For the moment, I love what I do, but in six months it might be. It's very unlikely because I think that I will always like to drive [in six months], do crazy things.”

Wolff sweeps potential discussions between Hamilton and Ferrari.

"I do not know who talked about Ferrari and Lewis, but it's nobody in the team and not himself," Toto Wolff said. "What he said is that he's a fan of Ferrari, as we all are, and that's a team with which any driver would like to run. We have a contract that lasts another year and a half and we have the best momentum in the team so far. It has no relevance to me, zero."

As reported by the news media, after the fifth win of his career at Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton first stirred up his mind about his future Sunday night when he suggested he did not know what could happen within six months. Before clarifying his thoughts.

"I just think that in life, you never know what will happen," he said. "Currently, I love driving, but in six months - it's very unlikely, because I think I'll always like to fly and do crazy things - I'm just saying you cannot say in which state of mind I will be at Christmas, but I hope it will be really good, with a fourth title."

"Even by winning a championship more, it will never be a question of saying" now it's time to hang up the gloves. "I will always win more, even when I'm going to stop, something in me will tell me that 'I want more, but right now, I'm just concentrating on trying to get a fourth."