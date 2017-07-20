Expectations for Hungarian Grand Prix

Next up in this season's Formula 1 season is the Hungarian GP to be held at the Hungaroring on Sunday July 30th.

This, the 32nd running of the race at the circuit, will certainly be closely contested with Lewis Hamilton hoping to both build on the success he enjoyed at Silverstone and overcome the wafer-thin lead Sebastian Vettel has over him in the in the drivers' championship.

It was Hamilton who won here last year beating Nico Rosberg by just under 2 seconds so it's hardly surprising that he leads the betting to win.

Closely behind him comes Vettel. Fourth in last year's race, so far he has notched up three wins to Hamilton's four and will be keen to even up the score, not to mention extend his lead over his Mercedes rival.

However another driver who certainly can't be ruled out is Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas. With two wins behind him - in Russia and Austria - he is currently third in the drivers' rankings, admittedly 22 points behind Hamilton but 37 points ahead of the 4th placed Daniel Ricciardo.

In terms of constructors who have enjoyed the greatest success on the circuit it's been fairly evenly shared between Mercedes and Ferrari in the past few seasons, although Red Bull did get the chequered flag in both 2010 and 2014 which could be a good omen for Ricciardo if he is aiming to repeat his victory in Azerbaijan back in June.

In terms of the conditions that the drivers will have to endure, the weather is generally in the high 20s and only a few years have been disrupted by rain. Plus, because the circuit is mainly only used for the Formula 1 Grand Prix and lies idle for most of the year, cars tend to throw up quite a lot of surface dust, especially in the practice and qualifying sessions.

But it's the format of the circuit that presents the most pressing technical challenges to the drivers. Although not a particularly long circuit at 4.381 kilometres it does involve two hairpin bends on its

twisty route. This makes getting up enough speed to overtake very difficult in all but a few sections of the track - although it is possible as shown so memorably by Damon Hill in the 1997 race when he dramatically pulled ahead of Michael Schumacher only to be denied victory when his Arrows car broke down on the last lap.

The nature of the circuit means that getting a good position on the grid is essential - and so is timing pit stops perfectly and ensuring that they go off without a hitch.

So get all these right and, barring any kind of mechanical failure, winning is more than possible - and we'll just have to wait till the last Sunday in July to see who's going to pull it off.