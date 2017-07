F1 in Popular Culture

In the times we live it seems like everything is following the current trends. As has been the custom for many years now, these trends are often determined by different forms of media.

We live in the age of social media with Facebook and Twitter coverage becoming more or less essential to any industry or business. Mr X wins a race? Tweet. MrX eats a bagel? Better make a post on Facebook.

What we'll be looking into here, however, is how movies affect the current trends. After Stallone's "Rocky" released back in '76, boxing saw a huge upwards trend in popularity. Most of us can't forget seeing Michael Jordan in "Space Jam" and who knows how many kids got into basketball due to it. When Scorsese directed "Casino" in '95 all of a sudden everyone wanted a piece of the action. This, along with other movies is one of the factors that propelled the gambling industry to where it is today; not only inside borders of Vegas but we also bet on sports right from our homes, play live blackjack on our phones and watch the world championship of poker on our TV's.

All across the globe we seem to be slaves to what is currently trending in media. It's hard for an industry to grow and blossom without the help of media, which in turn furthers the expansion in the area that is pop-culture. The same goes for racing. Most would say the glory days of F1 were in the late 60's throughout the 70's. We saw one of the greatest racing films ever in 1966 when "Grand Prix" was released and 1968 happened to be the first year were we saw cars carrying advertising. Coincidence, evidence or tinfoil-hat material?

It took a long time since we got a film that could lift a candle towards Grand Prix. "Senna", which released in 2010, sparked a new light in the shadow where F1 slowly had been drifting towards. We saw an increase in popularity that was in such direct correlation with the release that we at the very least can assert that we can rest the tinfoil-hats. Just a few years later "Rush" hit the theatres in 2013 and yet another trend pointing upwards in the F1-popularity was observed. One would think that the most determining factor of the F1-popularity would be the constant changes in rules to make the sport more interesting, the evolution of the cars and the daredevil drivers.