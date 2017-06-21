F1 heads back to Azerbaijan

This weekend sees the F1 'circus' head to Azerbaijan for the second time. This time around however, the event marks the host country whereas first time around, to the confusion of many, it was called the European Grand Prix... despite being several time zones away from the main European heartland.

A street track, the Baku City Circuit has been likened to a mixture of Monaco and Monza, and it's easy to see why.

Ignoring the fact that Baku is fast gaining a reputation as a holiday resort fashionable with the 'in crowd', and even boasts a number of casinos - the bricks and moratar version as opposed to Netbet, the sports betting site - the tight twisty nature of the Hermann Tilke layout, especially around the old castle, is highly similar to the playground of the rich and famous on the Riviera.

On the other hand, the ultra-fast straight at Baku, which last year saw cars reach record speeds in excess of 230 mph, has more in common with the superfast Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

Last year, Lewis Hamilton had a nightmare weekend in Baku, crashing out in Q3 and subsequently finishing fifth in the race, his engineers unable to assist with an engine mode issue due to the restrictions on radio guidance.

Niki Lauda subsequently claimed that such was the Briton's frustration over the weekend he trashed a hospitality room, though the Austrian later said he'd been quoted out of context.

This season has seen Hamilton and Mercedes struggle on certain tracks due to grip issues, the Mercedes unable to generate heat into all four tyres quickly enough.

On the other hand, Ferrari appears to be fully on top of the problem and as a result has capitalised at such circuits.

Consequently, with an eye on Baku's similarities to Monaco, where Ferrari scored a famous 1-2 and Hamilton could only manage seventh, one wonders, despite Mercedes 1-2 in Canada, whether Azerbaijan might see a repeat for the Maranello outfit.

If Ferrari is strong in Baku, and Vettel finished second here last season despite an under-performing car, what odds, Kimi Raikkonen finally leading his German teammate over the line, the ever popular Iceman surely deserving of his day back in the limelight.

On the other hand, Canada saw Hamilton claw back some of Vettel's championship lead so the Maranello outfit will be keen to take advantage of any mishaps the Briton encounters. Then again, let's not write off Valtteri Bottas who finished fourth in the Principality and continues to quietly add points to his tally at a regular rate.

Though clearly down on power in terms of the high speed straight, Red Bull could pull a surprise this weekend, especially after the strong performance the Austrian team delivered in Monaco. Assuming the RB13 can be a force, expect strong showings from both Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, the Dutch teenager eager for a strong result after three DNFs in the last five races.

Once again, other than the battle for outright supremacy, it is the midfield battle that fascinates, and where better for Force India to further close the gap to Red Bull than the circuit where Sergio Perez scored a podium finish last year.

However, the Mexican's biggest threat this weekend isn't likely to come from Toro Rosso or Williams, rather the guy in the second Pink Panther, teammate Esteban Ocon feeling he was badly treated in Canada.

While the simmering feud at the Silverstone-based outfit is likely to cause headaches for the management, the rest of us can look forward to an entertaining summer as France's successor to the legendary Alain Prost seeks to cool his fiery Mexican teammate… and vice versa.

After a nightmare weekend in Canada, Toro Rosso will be looking to achieve something special in the City of Fire, though neither Carlos Sainz or Daniil Kvyat finished here last year, both suffering suspension issues.

Sadly, the Faenza outfit is having a real roller coaster season, strong one minute and weak the next, not merely race by race but often session to session.

Talking of retirements, despite the doom and gloom warnings last year in terms of accidents, there were only four DNFs come Sunday afternoon, all of them mechanical. Indeed, the Safety Car never made an appearance.

In three of the last four races, Williams has scored just two points, and while Lance Stroll has finally opened his account, the Grove outfit really does need to start putting some results together. In terms of omens however, Felipe Massa only managed tenth last year while (then) teammate Bottas finished sixth.

Still to open his 2017 points account is Jolyon Palmer, and with team boss Cyril Abiteboul now having warned the Briton publicly, it is time for the 2015 GP2 champ to start putting some pressure on teammate Nico Hulkenberg. Despite the insistence that Robert Kubica's test was just that, the French team cannot continue with just one driver scoring points.

Having scored points with both its drivers in Monaco - a first for the team - Haas will be looking to repeat the feat in Baku. While the track puts only medium wear on the brakes, expect another expletive filled weekend from Romain Grosjean.

While the Monaco bits of the Baku track will assist both Sauber and McLaren, it is the Monza bits that will reveal their true weaknesses.

Having previously complained of being a "sitting duck", Fernando Alonso can expect further frustration on 1.305 mile main straight, the longest of the season.

Though Baku is yet to win over the fans, especially those raised on the likes of Spa-Francorchamps and the original Monza and Silverstone layouts, this unusual street track could yet win them over.

Last year the track was very much an unknown quantity, and even though the cars (and tyres) are wider and faster, the data gleaned from 2016 will only help to improve preparation and thereby the spectacle this time around.

Though Mercedes and Hamilton come here following a very dominant weekend in Montreal, the characteristics of the Baku track will very much play into the hands of Ferrari.