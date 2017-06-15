Odds-on Lewis Hamilton Tipped for Formula 1 Glory

Running from March 26th to November 26th 2017, on June 25th it's Lewis Hamilton who is backed for glory in Baku. This is a definite power shift in favour of Mercedes.

It was in Montreal that Hamilton snatched 13 points out of Sebastian Vettel's lead with Hamilton ending up claiming pole position, the fastest lap and a total lights-to-flag victory.

Going into the Azerbaijan Grand Prix Hamilton is only 12 points behind Vettel in the title race after his dominant show in the Canadian Grand Prix.

After the Canadian Gran Prix Hamilton is quoted as saying:

"I definitely think I have been at my best this weekend, it's been a spectacular day and the team really needed it. To come away from Monaco , everyone pulled together and I don't think in five years I have ever seen them pull together like they did."

The bookies have again trimmed Hamilton's odds of taking back the world championship as a result of his victory, although he is not the only favourite Vettel joins Hamilton as an odds on pick even though he only managed fourth place in Canada.

One other who maintained his position as an outsider is Valtteri Bottas but he is a long way back from Vettel and Hamilton in the market, in fact it’s a two horse race in the minds of the bookies.

This year was the first time since 1994 that the previous years champion (Nico Rosberg) was not part of the grid, and this year sees the biggest set of regulation changes since the switch to V6 engines back in 2014 designed mostly about improving the who spectacle of the massively popular event.

If you want to get involved in the action it's not to late to place a bet on your choice for the Baku City Circuit. Even if you are not a regular gambler the F1 Grand Prix attracts many people just like the Grand National does for Horse Racing.

Having a bet using your mobile phone or computer is now an easy thing to do. It only takes a few minutes, and adds that extra layer of entertainment as the race takes place.

Nowadays watching Live events or playing at one of the quality online casinos like SchmittsCasino really does add another level to your leisure time. Being able to source live games on your mobile device or computer means that you can experience your favourite game whether that is rotulet, blackjack, baccarat and other popular games no matter where or when you happen to be.

In fact Schmitts Casino also offers games in different variations like Live Multi Player Roulette, and Live Multi Player Baccarat giving players the opportunity to experience the games with real dealers and croupiers from a real or studio casino and which take part in real time.

Whether you choose to have a bet on the Grand Prix or take a chance at a live casino, accessing your choices has never been more quick or simple making sporting events and online casinos both exciting and thoroughly entertaining.